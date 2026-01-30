Logo
A third-generation Orang Asli farmer tells why harvesting mussels in the Johor Strait is ‘not easy’
A third-generation Orang Asli farmer tells why harvesting mussels in the Johor Strait is ‘not easy’

07:33 Min
Zamzahuri Abas
30 Jan 2026 09:30PM
In the calm waters of the West Johor Strait, some 3,000 empty blue barrels bob gently on the surface. 
 
The barrels, used in mussel farming, belong to Mr Jefree Salim. He is a third-generation mussel farmer from Malaysia's Seletar indigenous community, or Orang Asli Seletar, who have lived by the sea for generations. 
 
“I've worked on land before, but my heart kept returning to the sea," the 43-year-old said. 
 
Mr Jefree said that he has been farming mussels for more than 20 years, a trade he learnt from his father and grandfather.
 
It is unlikely his two daughters, aged 10 and eight, will take over the farms, due to the challenging nature of the work, he added. 

"I asked them to study hard and not forget their roots."
 
 
