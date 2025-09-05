Logo
No spray paint needed: This 23-year-old is turning dirty pavements into art with water jets
08:19 Min
Ooi Boon Keong
05 Sep 2025 09:30PM
It is not a stretch when 23-year-old Marcus Pang says that he is a “little  bit of a celebrity” within his neighbourhood in Marine Parade. 
 
The budding artist creates drawings on the walkway opposite his house using just chalk, water and a power jet, much to the amusement of his neighbours. 
 
A laughing Batman, a stepping game called "the floor is lava" and an inspirational hopscotch were among the artworks that he had created over the last year and a half. 
 
“What I do is a form of reverse graffiti ... like if you were to draw an image on a dirty windshield,” he said. 
