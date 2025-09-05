No spray paint needed: This 23-year-old is turning dirty pavements into art with water jets

It is not a stretch when 23-year-old Marcus Pang says that he is a “little bit of a celebrity” within his neighbourhood in Marine Parade.

The budding artist creates drawings on the walkway opposite his house using just chalk, water and a power jet, much to the amusement of his neighbours.

A laughing Batman, a stepping game called "the floor is lava" and an inspirational hopscotch were among the artworks that he had created over the last year and a half.

“What I do is a form of reverse graffiti ... like if you were to draw an image on a dirty windshield,” he said.