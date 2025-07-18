Not just a game: What it takes to build an immersive escape room | Video

When Ms Li Jiayi was interviewed for a job with an escape room in Singapore, she wasn't expecting to have to prove that she could "scream like a ghost".

The 22-year-old said she eventually perfected her scream and was chosen to take on the role as a female ghost in the horror-themed escape room run by the company called Inmers.

As it turns out, delivering just the right amount of fear to paying customers is not child's play. Ms Li said she had to undergo extensive training to get into character.

Other types of escape rooms seek to challenge a player's problem-solving skills more than their nerves.

Mr Justin Lee, 40, is one of three directors at Lockdown Escape and The Escape Artist – escape rooms where customers are required to solve complex puzzles to complete the game.

The former engineer with the Singapore Air Force said: "For me, I do not have satisfaction if they can't solve the puzzle. It's only good if the players enjoyed it."