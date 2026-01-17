Unable to see, yet this 42-year-old rock-climbs, paraglides and plays guitar

Climbing, Mr Dennard Lee said, is very much like life.

"Don't look back, always look forward," the 42-year-old said.

Mr Lee is visually impaired. He was diagnosed with amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye, when he was five years old.

His vision worsened significantly after a car accident in 2008.

"My left eye can only make out some shadows, so I rely mostly on my right eye to see, but even then, most things are very pixelated."

Now unemployed, his vision loss has not stopped him from taking part in a sport he used to love – rock climbing.

He first tried climbing in his 20s and was reintroduced to it about a year ago at Outpost Climbing Gym, which facilitates sessions for visually impaired climbers

Now, he climbs roughly once a month, with the help of a guide.

He told of how he had to adjust and accept that he is different, from learning to use a cane to get around, going at a slower pace on overseas travels, finding a community of like-minded people for support, and being grateful for all that he has.