Why 'sorry' seems to be the hardest word for some of us

APOLOGISING NOT ALWAYS ABOUT ADMITTING FAILURE

Experts told CNA TODAY that apologising can sometimes be challenging because it requires “vulnerability” from the person dishing out the apology.



Additionally, many people have learnt to interpret apologies as confessions of wrongdoings.

Ms Theresa Pong, founder and counselling director of The Relationship Room, which provides counselling and coaching services, said: “Admitting that one has done a wrong often stirs feelings of guilt and shame, which can be uncomfortable and overwhelming.”

She noted that apologising sometimes feels like “admitting failure”, which can trigger fears of rejection or judgment.

Agreeing, Dr Chow said: “(Apologising) requires self-admission to take responsibility for wrongdoings and put ourselves ‘at the mercy’ of the person to whom we’re apologising.”

She observed how some people worry that an apology might escalate the situation and lead to further accusations, vengeance or negative repercussions.

“This fear heightens a reluctance to apologise or try and cover up the mistake.”

Furthermore, apologising might feel like a blow to some people’s pride, reputation and confidence, which can make them feel weak or inadequate, Dr Chow added.

“For them, it can feel like the self-image they uphold will be shattered if they admit they are wrong. This is particularly difficult for people who equate mistakes with weakness, failure or incompetence.”

Ms Liew Shi Min, director and clinical psychologist of Heartscape Psychology Clinic, said that apologising could be difficult for some people because it can “trigger our core schemas”.

Schemas are mental frameworks that shape how we perceive, interpret and respond to experiences based on our past knowledge, beliefs and emotions.

For a person with negative schemas, such as the fear of inadequacy or rejection, apologising might lead to negative thought patterns such as “I will be looked down upon if I apologise", Ms Liew added.

“Even if some of us are objectively aware that we’ve done something wrong, our subjective thoughts and emotions could take control of our resulting behaviours, since we find more comfort in relying on our habitual patterns."

This is particularly true for people with unresolved attachment issues or insecure attachments, because offering apologies may feel overly vulnerable, threatening or even like an attack, she said.

Besides personal struggles, the mental health experts said that culture plays an important role in how apologies are expressed and understood.

In some cultures, especially Asian cultures, hierarchy and respect for elders play a significant role, where apologising is associated with weakness, shame or a loss of status.

“It is often uncommon for elders to apologise to juniors, because this might be seen as a challenge to their authority,” Ms Pong said.

“Instead, they may choose indirect ways to express remorse, such as offering help or a gift.”