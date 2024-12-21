Think bed rotting as ‘self-care’ makes you better than extroverts? Beware this polarising view

As personality tests go, the introversion-extroversion scale has always been a popular way to find one’s tribe. But I remember the book by American writer Susan Cain that seemed to supercharge the introvert revolution – Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking.

The 2012 global bestseller essentially countered the widely accepted culture in schools and workplaces that prioritised saying something over having something to say.

It also helped extroverted peers understand the average introvert’s preferences, such as being a homebody and turning down party invites, that might have previously gotten us labelled aloof or unfriendly.

Like my fellow introverts, the ripple effect was initially understated, though it proved a force to be reckoned with eventually.

Almost overnight, society altered its perception about introverts, vindicating many of us from a lifetime of trauma of being cajoled to “speak up” and “don’t be shy”.

However, this favourable stance appears to have taken on a more sinister slant in the last few years.

Even worse, it seems like we’re back at Square One – except this time, extroverts are on the receiving end of the judgement. In particular, bed rotting and similar solo "do nothing" activities are increasingly positioned as radical acts of self-care, especially in cultures that have always extolled productivity.

Bed rotting is the act of staying in bed for extended periods of time doing passive activities that may include doom-scrolling, snacking or binge-watching TV shows and movies. And its advocates see it as a way to recharge from feeling burnt out from work, school or social obligations.

Concerns around bed rotting are not new, with experts cautioning that an excessive amount of time in bed could point to deeper mental health issues.

The issue now, though, feels more insidious: An air of moral superiority from those who engage in and encourage such solitary behaviour.

HOW SOCIAL MEDIA REINFORCES MORAL JUDGEMENT

The writer of a viral post titled The Mainstreaming of Loserdom observed the changing ways that a younger generation talks about acceptable recreational behaviour.

The post highlighted a TikTok video of a woman saying that her favourite place to be was in bed watching shows on her iPad. The majority of the 40,000 comments echoed her sentiment. In another TikTok video, a man said that staying home was his definition of a good time and that he did not need to go to clubs.

Relatedly, a viral tweet put this message across: “Weird how ‘living life’ is associated with just stuff extroverts like to do.”

In short, bed rotting is in; partying is out.