Love to complain? Here’s when it’s good for you – and when it becomes toxic

For most of my life, I have considered myself a generally upbeat person – at least, that’s what I tell myself when taking personality quizzes.

I try to keep things light most days, but maybe it is the Singaporean in me that cannot quite shake our well-known “complaint culture”, so I do enjoy the occasional "venting session" to get the day's frustrations off my chest.

Lately, though, as my peers and I navigate full-time work and other adulthood commitments, it feels like there is always something to gripe about: The erratic weather, a manager’s offhand remark or yet another never-ending project.

Even though my friends and I try to steer clear of “trauma dumping”, I’ve noticed how many of our catch-up meals come with a side of venting.

I often catch myself mid-rant, apologising and thanking my friend for listening before insisting: “I don’t want to be a Negative Nancy.”

Yet, it got me thinking: Where is the line between healthy complaining and being, well, just plain negative?

As bad a reputation as being a frequent complainer may have, are there any upsides to grumbling? If not, why do we love to do it so much?

AM I BECOMING A CONSTANT GRUMBLER?

However, as much as complaining can feel good in the short term, mental health experts cautioned that chronic complaining can lead people to perceive the world in a negative light. This can hurt interpersonal relationships.

Dr Karen Pooh, a clinical psychologist at Alliance Counselling, said that she has seen clients who have lost friends or the clients have noticed people avoiding them for being “too negative”. Some clients even abstain from venting for fear of being a burden to those around them.

That is not to say that one should bottle up emotions, rather that there are limits to how effective venting can be before one is caught in a vicious circle of negativity.

“Constant complaining can deepen frustration and make problems seem bigger than they are. The more we focus on negativity, the more our brain adapts to expect and dwell on it,” Dr Pooh said.

Too much complaining can feed our negativity bias – a phenomenon where people are naturally prone to focus on negative experiences more than positive ones.

WHY COMPLAINING CAN BE GOOD FOR YOU

Mental health professionals told me that complaining feels good because it does have some benefits. These include having our feelings validated and connecting more with people around us.

Mr James Chong, clinical director of counselling and psychotherapy centre The Lion Mind, said that complaining can be a “positive form of communication” because it enables people to seek support from their social circle and have an outlet for expressing dissatisfaction.

“It provides a sense of perceived control over situations where they may have no real control, offering emotional relief and a feeling of being heard and understood.”

Airing one’s frustrations may help foster relationships among people who share similar issues, reinforcing social bonds, Mr Chong added.

Agreeing, Mr Haikal Jamil, senior clinical psychologist and founder of ImPossible Psychological Services, said that the tendency to complain is linked to our “core emotional needs” of having our emotions validated and feeling that we are not alone in our struggles.

Venting can be a healthy coping mechanism since it allows us to release negative emotions, feel calmer and supported instead of remaining upset, Mr Haikal explained.

He added that processing one’s frustrations with others can lead to productive discussions that encourage growth, including enabling people to recognise their roles in the development of the problem faced, or to learn new approaches in addressing the issue.