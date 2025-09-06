Feeling attached to Love and Deepspace characters? How to tell when virtual comfort becomes a crutch

Captivated by a brooding artist and having spent much time with him, 19-year-old tertiary student Lin Yu said: "I treat it as a 'romantic level' relationship."

She was referring to Rafayel, a character in Love and Deepspace, an otome game or "maiden game". This genre of video games, targeted at females, are heavily focused on romance, where male characters, storylines and the gaming experiences cater to players' emotional needs.

What began as a casual download of the gaming application last January has now become a daily ritual of gameplay and online connection for Miss Lin.

She logs in for a short while to complete tasks, stays on longer when new chapters of the storyline are released, and saves countless pictures from the in-game photobooth. She did not want to say how much she has spent on the game, only that she felt it was worth it.

"The characters are really nice and loving," she said. "They give (me) a sense of comfort and security."

Miss Lin has even found ways to indulge in this virtual bond offline. She attends fan gatherings and even goes on "cosdates", engaging cosplayers to embody her favourite characters as they spend an afternoon together.

"It turns things into reality for us," she said, adding that many cosplayers are driven by passion rather than profit. Most of them do not charge for their time, seeing it instead as a way of celebrating the game and its community.

What was once a niche genre has now become a global phenomenon.

Otome games are quickly drawing hordes of fans and devotees. Apart from Love and Deepspace, titles such as Tears of Themis and Mystic Messenger have drawn millions of downloads across East Asia, North America and Europe.

Like Miss Lin, many young players are discovering that digital companions can feel safer – and sometimes more rewarding – than the messy uncertainties of real-world intimacy.