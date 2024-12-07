Must you holiday abroad while on leave? Get a proper rest without the stress and pressure

During a lull in the midst of a work meeting, a colleague casually mentioned that she had no plans to travel overseas while clearing her annual leave. Her revelation surprised everyone at the meeting table.

“What do you mean you are not travelling?” one colleague asked, presenting aloud what was the thought behind all the incredulous stares.

It was the height of the leave-clearing season and everyone else was flying to Japan and South Korea, if not already in Bangkok, Thailand to shop or in Bali, Indonesia enjoying some downtime at a spa.

My colleague's non-existent travel itinerary felt almost "wrong" and even a "waste" of her leave days.

However, her decision and the reaction it received made me wonder: Why do Singaporeans instinctively assume that when people go on leave, they are bound to travel abroad for a holiday break?

Is it some kind of social status indicator? And if so, does that make other people feel inferior or even cause anxiety for not keeping up with the Joneses, known in today's parlance as FOMO (fear of missing out)?

Do your peers assume that you always have the money to pay for overseas travel, just like they assume that you can afford the same lifestyle they have?

To travel, you have to be rich not just with cash to finance your trip, but rich in terms of having the luxury of time.

And most of all, is travelling really the only top-ranked way to unwind, to soothe the nerves and promote well-being?

Mental health experts said that a combination of cultural ideals, social media glamour, and the human craving for novelty fuels the expectation in our society that leisure time mandates a trip abroad to sightsee. It shapes the belief that rejuvenation requires leaving home behind.

Ms Priscilla Shin, principal psychotherapist at Range Counselling Services, said: “Also, in productivity-driven cultures, big trips can feel like a well-earned reward for hard work.”

These factors form a narrative that going overseas is not only a break but the most fulfilling way to reset and recharge.

In a culture that glorifies novelty and escape, staying put can feel like a missed opportunity – or even a failure to use annual leave “well”.

The link between being on leave with being out-bound abroad stems from the idea that travel offers an “escape” from daily stress and satisfies the brain’s craving for novelty, the experts added.

“As residents of a small and densely populated city, the craving for novelty and openness is real, and travel abroad delivers it,” Ms Hill said.

Travelling breaks up routines and that can be therapeutic and “liberating” for some people.

“Visiting new places, meeting people with different ways of thinking, stimulating the mind and opening our eyes to new possibilities seems like the perfect way to recharge,” she added.

And then there is the typical Singaporean maxim of "maximising" every good deal and opportunity, ensuring they pack their leisure days to the full like at a buffet table.

Ms Shin said: “Some people believe that travelling makes the time feel more intentional and memorable, like they've really ‘used’ their leave well.”

WHAT DOES IT TRULY MEAN TO RECHARGE AND RESET?

Let's face it: Movies and advertisements have done their part selling what a picture-perfect holiday looks like, from recharging far away with a cold drink on a pristine beach to snuggling up in the plush sheets of a hotel bed big enough to fit your entire family and the dog.

Yet, re-energising your body and mind is not about all these bells and whistles.

Ms Shin said that truly resting is about “restoring our physical, mental and emotional energy to a level where we feel refreshed, balanced and capable of facing life’s demands”.

For example, physical rest can mean giving our body adequate rest such as quality sleep. And soothing our minds can be attained by engaging in stress-relieving hobbies or spending time in nature.



On the emotional front, it can involve reconnecting with ourselves or loved ones, finding joy in small moments and reducing burnout.

Of course, these restorative benefits can also be achieved through travel and only you will know if they genuinely let you have some relaxation and recharge.

Ms Martine Hill, counsellor and director of Alliance Counselling, said: “It’s not just about doing less but about what feeds you.

“It’s about taking it slow, stepping away from the stress of the day, and doing something pleasurable or relaxing. Being rested is about returning to your responsibilities with more energy, focus and equilibrium.”

Yes, all that may be achieved at an overseas resort as well, but what the mental health experts emphasise is that rest is not dependent on where you are. It is about how you approach it.

Whether it is a massage in Thailand or spending a quiet day at home in Singapore, the aim is to find activities that genuinely feed your mind and body.