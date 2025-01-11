How can we help a friend or colleague keep 'showing up' at work or in life amid emotional turmoil?

When a close friend’s younger brother died in December 2023, I found myself in an unfamiliar emotional space.

Though I did not have a personal relationship with her brother, helping to support a loved one through her grief was deeply affecting.

I remember helping out at the wake service one evening and crying alongside my friend and our mutual friends.

In the midst of all that emotional turmoil, I had to head to work the next day and try to perform as if everything was normal.

I did not want to “drop the ball” at work, because this meant that a colleague would have had to double up and take on part of my responsibilities.

At the same time, the situation was difficult to talk about because it was not a loss I had experienced directly. I did not know how to broach the topic with my bosses or colleagues.

This dilemma led me to try to compartmentalise – suppressing how I felt emotionally and forcing myself to try to keep it at the back of my mind so that I could continue producing news content when I returned to work.

This experience left me wondering whether this approach to juggling my emotional upheaval and my work obligations was the right way to go, so I talked to various experts to get their take.

I also wanted to know how we can recognise the signs that colleagues or friends might be facing a rough time emotionally if, as in my situation, it is not easy to talk about such matters.

And also, of course, what we can do to help them “show up” if they are struggling.

This need for life to go on, even as we face emotional turmoil, is familiar to many of us at various points in life, the experts told me.

We could have faced emotional distress from journeying with a loved one through chronic illness, gone through a relationship break-up or lost a pet.

Transitions such as the end of a relationship, empty-nest syndrome or a career change have the potential to bring on anxiety, confusion and apprehension about the future, which can throw us into emotional turmoil, the experts said.

Yet, while we might not be feeling our best, there are other aspects of our lives that we have to continue showing up for – whether as a parent, a daughter, a friend or a colleague.