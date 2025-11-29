Why skipping lunch at work can hurt your health and productivity

Skipping lunch on a workday is a no-brainer for finance executive Priscilla Lee, 32.

The nature of her high-pressure, fast-paced and deadline-driven sales job means there's always something pressing at hand, so to avoid working overtime, she starts her day with a filling breakfast at around 9am and rides it straight through to late afternoon.

"I can't enjoy a meal when I know there's something more important to finish," she said.

On its face, her logic may sound melodramatic – surely few things can take priority over a basic necessity like food. However, Ms Lee's outlook is one that many office workers have been quietly adopting.

A 2025 survey, done by Censuswide for Deliveroo for Work, polled 500 white-collar workers in Singapore and found that only 32 per cent take their full lunch breaks on working days. Workload pressures were cited as the biggest barrier, although ironically, 82 per cent of respondents acknowledged that eating properly boosts productivity.

Some of these pressures stem from leaner teams due to restructuring or hiring slowdowns in recent years which have left employees stretched, as observed by Mr Raymond Low, senior engagement manager at DecodeHR.

For others, family responsibilities play a role – saving just 20 minutes can help them squeeze in school or daycare pick-ups, check on kids' homework assignments, or be present for their evening routine.

However, this growing trend raises a bigger question: Are we sliding into a lunch-break crisis without noticing?