After a long day at work, I de-stress with a 'shift' at my virtual pizzeria

On weekday evenings after wrapping up my work day, I often head straight to my pizzeria where I pull a night shift laying out dough and toppings for hungry customers.

That is, my virtual pizzeria, serving a range of unique toppings spanning eggplant to artichokes – all from my living room.

While free of the heat from a real oven and many other challenges of working at a food-and-beverage business, I have my work cut out for me.

Take it from someone on Day 260 (in game time) of managing impatient customers, watching their satisfaction meters drop, dodging bad reviews and competing with recipe-stealing rivals.

Instead of unwinding with a movie or book after work, lately I find myself diving into games that simulate work tasks across a variety of occupations.

And I’m not alone in my “moonlighting”. Many of my peers similarly take on second shifts after work, spending hours stocking shelves in their virtual supermarkets or driving a truck across Europe.

Perhaps surprisingly, instead of video games that plunge players into fantasy or futuristic worlds, a sub-genre that simulates the nitty-gritty of everyday occupations, such as cleaning offices or managing staff, has gained popularity.

For example, a paid trading card game shop simulator that was released on online game platform Steam on Sept 15 this year already boasts overwhelmingly positive reviews from close to 17,000 users.

The irony is not lost on me: Why do we after long, often stressful workdays choose to unwind by playing games that simulate even more work?

Reverting to my day job, I spoke with psychologists and gaming experts to explore why work simulation games might be so appealing during stressful times — and whether there are any red flags to watch out for when taking on these virtual second shifts.

WHY DO WE GO ‘BACK TO WORK’?

Some experts suggested that work simulation games could be useful stress relief as they offer a sense of control and freedom without requiring significant time investment or prior video game experience.

Also, while these games are premised on simulating real-life occupations, many of them strip away the more unpleasant elements and stakes of actual work.

In high-pressure work environments like those in Singapore, Dr Karen Pooh, a clinical psychologist at Alliance Counselling, said such games are a “mental refuge” for players to escape real-world pressures while still feeling productive.

“In our unpredictable, fast-paced world, real-life jobs often come with factors beyond our control, like office politics or unexpected challenges, which can feel overwhelming. In contrast, simulators provide a contained environment where we call the shots, dictating the pace, decisions and outcomes,” said Dr Pooh.

Simulation games provide structured tasks, clear goals and immediate gratification, offering a sense of accomplishment that demanding work environments may lack, she added.

Dr Jeremy Sng, a lecturer from Nanyang Technological University who studies the psychological and behavioral outcomes of media use, said that in contrast to ambiguous feedback at work, work simulation games could be more rewarding as they offer clear pathways to success.

“A lot of (such games) have clear and distilled game mechanics, very clear rules about what you should do and what will happen. And it’s very low stakes, so if you fail the stage, you can just do it again,” said Dr Sng.

As compared to fantasy or war games, Dr Sng said work-based games may "scratch that itch" for management and organisation, lending a sense of competence that fantasy-based games may not offer.

They also provide the chance to experiment with real world occupations in a "fun yet safe" manner, allowing players to be rewarded for their hand-eye coordination or reaction time.

While such games that simulate real-life tasks are not new, as seen in popular cooking simulator video game series Cooking Mama, Dr Sng said a greater variety of more specific trades may be popping up now to fill a niche in the gaming market.

WHY SIMULATE STRESS OR MONOTONY?

Although work simulation games offer a simplified version of real-life jobs, these games are often designed to mimic real-life challenges and mundanities.

One friend, for example, recounted the mathematical woes of taking an in-game loan to help fund a X-ray machine for the virtual hospital he manages on his laptop.

At first glance, it seems odd to actively choose games that mirror the stress or monotony of real jobs when the goal of after-work hours is usually to unwind.

After all, there are cosy games like Stardew Valley which promote the value of slowing down in a nurturing environment, with tasks like growing crops or foraging.

The answer, according to experts, lies in the balance of challenge and control.

Assistant Professor Kean Hsu from the National University of Singapore’s psychology department said studies of human behaviour suggest that a moderate level of difficulty is optimal for engagement and performance.

“Casual video games like work simulations often provide just enough challenge to keep someone on their toes rather than bored out of their minds, but not enough to make it feel overwhelming or impossible,” said Asst Prof Hsu, who is also a clinical psychologist.

Dr Sng from NTU also pointed to the idea of the “flow” state, a term frequently referenced in gaming studies, where a player becomes deeply focused and engaged by the optimal balance of ease and challenge.

While players might feel frustrated if tasks are too difficult, challenges are designed to help players achieve that “flow” state and develop a rewarding sense of competence.

“The way the game is designed is usually very progressive, so it allows people with different levels of flow to experience mastery at different points in time,” said Dr Sng.

That being said, he noted that people have different motivations for playing games, as some may prefer cosy games while others are “looking for a challenge” that provides a sense of achievement.

He cited Overcooked, a popular cooperative cooking simulation game, as an example of how players can experience a “sense of mastery” by successfully completing restaurant orders.

However, for some, the game's competitive nature and time constraints may lead to stress that overshadows any feelings of achievement.

NOT NEGLECTING YOUR DAY JOB

While all this validates my tendency to immerse myself in work simulation games during my evenings, I also wondered if I am genuinely unwinding, or merely trading one form of stress for another.

As enjoyable as it is to experiment with various virtual jobs, I can’t shake the feeling that my growing hours spent managing my virtual pizzeria might not stem from a genuine passion for pizza.

Experts said that playing work simulation games in excess may become a cause for concern as a player risks avoidance of the root cause of stress from real-life challenges.

Asst Prof Hsu said that people may use games as a distraction to cope with negative emotions, as a person’s stressors may feel beyond their control.

However, this might be at the expense of neglecting opportunities to address the source of their stress and improve the situation at hand, though this could require time and effort.

“In those cases, leaning on games and other distractions may serve as a form of avoidance, prolonging these negative emotions and stress, even though it makes sense why folks might be leaning on these less productive forms of coping,” said Asst Prof Hsu.

With simulated versions of work feeling more rewarding and less stressful than real life responsibilities, players may run the risk of prioritising the simulated work over one’s actual responsibilities, said Dr Pooh.

This becomes problematic when gaming interferes with important aspects of life, hampering work performance, relationships, physical health or well-being.

For example, Dr Pooh said one sign of potential addiction would be when someone finds themselves becoming anxious or irritable when they cannot play the game, or finding themselves withdrawing from social connections.

While there may be no fixed threshold for how many hours one should play before it crosses into addiction, Dr Pooh said the key to differentiating between a healthy gaming for relaxation or avoidance begins with confronting the question: Are you playing to unwind, or escape from problems you’re not addressing?

“Finding a balance and playing the games in moderation is crucial. When one is spending too much time playing such games, it will be helpful to be curious about why and how playing these games have served certain functions in their lives,” said Dr Pooh.

“It might hold important messages about what one really needs to do in real life, such as addressing certain issues in order to gain more mastery and control over their lives.''

While writing this article about my “moonlighting” as a virtual pizza chef has allowed me to blend my gaming with my real-life responsibilities, it has also nudged me to reconsider the time I dedicate to my after hours “work”.

A friend suggested I try a newsroom simulator for size, but I couldn't help but flinch at the thought of role-playing my actual job, managing virtual deadlines and juggling stories in addition to the stimulation and fulfilment my work already provides.

And as my editor observed when I shared that my new venture, a virtual supermarket, has raked in a grand total of S$3.42 in profits – perhaps it’s best to stick with my day job for now.