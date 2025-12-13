Do morning routines actually work, or are they just the latest obsession?

When dawn breaks each day, the first thing communications executive Cass Zheng reaches for is not her phone but her toes.

The 27-year-old performs a set of long stretches, breathes in deeply for a minute, then takes her medication before she turns on the soft amber light in her bathroom.

There she washes her face before showering with a specific gel for mornings only. Then it's body lotion, skin care and a gulp of room temperature water – in that specific order.

Only then does Ms Zheng's day start for real.

It has been five months since she began this structured routine, and it has helped her feel more ready to take on whatever life throws at her.

"I think it helps (me) set myself up for success in the day, to tell myself mentally that I have time, I have space and that I got this – as opposed to rushing and feeling frantic and frazzled," she said.

It is a routine she adheres to even while overseas for work, as she believes it helps her mind and body adjust better to changes in her environment.

"When I don't do it, I feel a bit more uneasy throughout the day."