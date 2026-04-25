Multitasking feels efficient and you can't stop. Here's what it's really doing to your brain

Earlier this week, my colleague was getting a glass of water in her kitchen with one hand while replying to work text messages with the other. Distracted by the Slack discussion on her phone, the glass ended up slipping from her grasp, smashing to pieces on the floor.

Fortunately, no one was injured. I was sympathetic when she told me, but was undeterred by her cautionary tale.

Later that same day, I was walking to a cafe while texting furiously on my phone. Deep in conversation with several colleagues – ironically, about this very piece I am writing – I found myself bumping into four different people along the way, apologising in sheepish embarrassment each time.

In both instances, my colleague and I were guilty of a sin many of us would probably consider routine: multitasking.

These days, we are all too familiar with the possible downsides of juggling multiple tasks.

We've heard the stories of gym rats getting injured because they were too absorbed in the podcast playing in their earbuds instead of maintaining the correct form and posture.

We've probably made careless mistakes at work while simultaneously handling or rapidly switching between tasks.

More seriously, there are numerous reports of traffic accidents caused by motorists distracted by their mobile phones.

In the United States, 397 people died in traffic accidents involving at least one driver who was using their phone in 2023.

Back home in Singapore, fatalities due to road accidents soared to a 10-year high of 149 in 2025. The Traffic Police noted that more than half of road accidents in the year were caused by a failure to "keep a proper lookout".

One key example highlighted by the authorities were "pedestrians distracted by their phones while crossing the road".

Given the dangers and risks, why do we find it so hard to go back to monotasking – that is, giving our undivided attention to doing one thing at a time?