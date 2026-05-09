Is retroactive jealousy ruining your relationship?

Deep down, a part of me knew it did not make sense.

My partner and I are both in our first romantic relationship. Yet, over the years, I have found myself quietly spiralling over people with whom he's shared significant experiences or relationships, even if they weren't romantic.

It didn't matter if it was a former classmate he'd had a crush on for most of secondary school, or a close female friend he'd grown up with. I constantly made comparisons between myself and them, forming a narrative in my head that I was not as good as them and that my partner would be happier with them.

Despite his repeated reassurances and the fact that we have been together for 13 years, I still couldn't shake off my insecurities.

Recently, I learnt that there is a name for what I went through.

Retroactive jealousy, explained Ms Andrea Tan, a certified sex, love and relationship coach, is jealousy that arises over a partner’s past relationships or sexual experiences (or in my slightly more unconventional case, former crushes and close childhood friends), even though they preceded the current relationship.

"These feelings often snowball into disproportionate jealousy, resentment or insecurity that go beyond normal curiosity," she said.

ON THE RECEIVING END OF RETROACTIVE JEALOUSY

Private tutor Robert Chua, 30, dealt with retroactive jealousy from a girlfriend he had 10 years ago. They have since split up.

"She knew quite a lot about my past relationships, crushes and 'eye candies', and would recall instances of my feelings towards these people – even though those feelings were no longer there – and get upset," he said.

In another instance, Mr Chua told his then-girlfriend about having stayed over at a female friend’s place while working on group projects – well before getting into a relationship with her. His partner reacted strongly, insisting it was "impossible" for nothing to have happened.