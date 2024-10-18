In Pictures: Handle with care – dying patients’ pains and their relationships with loved ones

The familiar melody of a Teochew opera caught the attention of 95-year-old Chua Swee Eng.

She glanced over at Ms Katherine Lim, 32, her palliative home-care nurse seated next to her, playing the song from her laptop.

The nonagenarian has advanced dementia and typically does not communicate much. Music is one way to make her feel at ease.

A simple nod or smile from Madam Chua would indicate that she is in a “good mood” that day.

In Pictures accompanied three palliative healthcare workers as they went about their task of caring for patients with life-limiting conditions.

They talked about the relationships they have built with their patients and how they support the patients' families as they navigate the difficult and painful journey of end-of-life care.

Palliative care is focused on relieving severe symptoms and it aims to provide as much comfort as possible to patients with terminal illnesses.

'A SENSE OF RELIEF'

Ms Lim has been visiting Mdm Chua one or two times a month for the last seven months.

The nurse from Dover Park Hospice checks on her vitals and the gangrene wound on her right leg.