Photo Essays

In Pictures: Capturing wild Sentosa
In Pictures: Capturing wild Sentosa

A 2-metre juvenile reticulated python slithering across a tree branch in front of filmmaker Jayaprakash Bojan. The snake was found near Palawan Green on Sentosa Island and was rehomed in a forested area nearby. (Photo: CNA/Raj Nadarajan)

Raj Nadarajan
Nuria Ling
Nuria Ling & Raj Nadarajan
04 Oct 2024 09:30PM
SINGAPORE — There was palpable tension in the air as a black bag was taken to the forest. 

Inside was a 2-metre juvenile reticulated python. 

The snake with diamond-patterned skin was being relocated to a forested area on Sentosa Island by the wildlife management team of the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), after it was spotted in a high foot-traffic area.

Standing very still just a few metres away were two professional filmmakers and a photographer, patiently waiting for the snake to emerge. 

They did not have to wait long.

In just a couple of minutes, the python slithered out of the bag and gradually made its way up a tree. 

The team then waited another four hours for the snake to make its way down from the tree as they observed its movements on camera.

In Pictures takes you this weekend on a visual trip with wildlife filmmakers Jayaprakash “JP” Bojan and Ian Mun, as they document Sentosa’s biodiversity and conservation efforts for Earth in Focus, a nature film festival set to take place in November on the resort island south of mainland Singapore. 


 
Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and they are commonly found in secondary forests with a water supply. (Photo: CNA/Raj Nadarajan)
Photographer and filmmaker Jayaprakash Bojan, fondly known as JP, attaching a camera to a monopod to capture footage of a python from a safe distance. (Photo: CNA/Raj Nadarajan)
A spitting cobra found in a drain at Fort Siloso in Sentosa was relocated to a forested area on the island. A team of filmmakers had been shooting in Sentosa thrice a week for three months but this was the first time that they were coming face-to-face with a venomous snake on the island. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)

Sentosa is a tourist destination known for its themed parks and sandy beaches. The island’s free-roaming peacocks are probably its most well-known wildlife. 

Off the beaten tracks, though, in the forested areas or along the rocky shores, there is a rich biodiversity of flora and fauna unknown to many visitors.

One rare species found in the coastal forests is the Xylocarpus rumphii, a critically endangered plant that has not been discovered elsewhere on mainland Singapore. 

There is also the elusive lesser bamboo bat, one of the smallest mammals on earth. 

This vulnerable bat species, which weighs just a few grams, has a flattened skull that allows it to squeeze in a hollow bamboo shoot to roost, through narrow slits created by beetles.


 
A bamboo bat captured on video after being awakened by the endoscope. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
An endoscope being used to check on lesser bamboo bats that live inside bamboo plants. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)

Sentosa is home to 850 flora and fauna species. 

Setting up camera traps is one way that the conservation team is able to track and protect the wildlife on the island.  

Unlike what it sounds, camera traps do not trap animals. They are cameras with sensors put up in animal habitats for a duration to record images of wildlife and collect data on them.

The team has deployed eight such cameras in biodiversity-sensitive habitats around the island and the cameras are checked every alternate month. 

SDC said: “We urge guests to be mindful as they explore Sentosa and to treat our fragile ecosystems with care.”

Visits to some areas such as Tanjong Rimau and Mount Serapong are available only through guided tours by SDC or SDC-approved tours. 

Tanjong Rimau, also known as Siloso Headland, is located at the western-most tip of Sentosa and is one of Singapore's last remaining coastal cliffs and rocky shores that are habitats for marine life.

Mount Serapong, located around the north-eastern part of the island, has a mature tropical rainforest and also a coastal forest nearer the shore.

“Guests should also observe our nature areas guidelines so that everyone can enjoy the greenery and wildlife that Sentosa has to offer,” SDC said.


 
Senior supervisor Justin David (left) and senior animal handler Joshua Sathasivam Shanmugam (right) from the Sentosa wildlife management team setting up a camera trap. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
A Goffin's cockatoo captured on a camera trap set up along Sentosa’s coastal trail. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
Photographers and filmmakers JP (right) and Ian Mun (left) looking for hornbills that have previously been spotted in the area. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
A family of up to 11 hornbills were spotted by filmmaker and photographer JP near a plant nursery. JP and fellow team mate Ian Mun were also able to capture footage of other bird species including hawk eagles, parakeets and blue-throated bee-eaters. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)

JP, who is the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, said: “The excitement of not knowing what you’re going to get is amazing. I know I’m going to get something but I don’t know what.”

The seasoned nature photographer of 20 years said that there is “nothing in your control” when it comes to capturing wildlife. 

For instance, an extra low tide on the north-western tip of Sentosa accompanied a supermoon in August, making it a rare occasion and perfect opportunity to capture intertidal marine life.


 
A filmmaking team set out before sunrise to capture the wild marine life at Sentosa’s intertidal zone along the north-western tip of the island, an area of fragile habitats closed to the public except for approved guided tours. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
Filmmakers found small fish in tide pools along the rocky shores of north-western Sentosa. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
A live coral found in a tide pool, which was exposed during low tide. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
Chitons seen here during low tide. They are a type of mollusc such as snails and clams that resemble fossils. They typically have eight overlapping plates along the centre and a powerful suction that clings on to rocks. (Photo: CNA/ Nuria Ling)
A highlight for photographer Ian Mun while shooting in the intertidal zone was spotting a red egg crab chasing a reef octopus. “Inter-species interaction is always interesting to observe,” he said. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
A red egg crab chasing a reef octopus spotted at Sentosa’s intertidal zone at Tanjong Rimau. (Photo: Ian Mun)
