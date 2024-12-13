In Pictures: 'Purrfect' therapy – massage and acupuncture sessions are providing relief for injured pets

Resting on a bright yellow towel on the veterinarian’s table, one-year-old Nuomi looked curious but otherwise unbothered by the handful of acupuncture needles inserted into its tiny body.

The treatment is routine for the Napoleon cat, which has been having weekly to twice-a-month acupuncture sessions for the last six months.

Retiree Kenneth Chng, 44, took Nuomi for acupuncture to help with his pet's mobility issues.

The feline was unable to fully extend its hind legs due to spinal compression affecting its nerves.

“Surgery to correct that would cost around S$30,000 and there was also a chance that Nuomi wouldn’t survive the surgery,” Mr Chng said.