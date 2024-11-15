In Pictures: A rare gathering at Singapore’s only operational dragon kiln

Nestled in an industrial estate in the western part of Singapore is an 84-year-old dragon kiln, the oldest and the only operational dragon kiln in the country.

Built in 1940, the kiln at Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle was originally used for the mass production of household and industrial items such as flower pots and cups.

Over the decades, the place has evolved into a community space, now offering classes and events for potters to hone their craft.

CNA TODAY joined the potter community for a wood-firing session that happens only two or three times a year.

In Pictures takes you through the experience, as new and seasoned potters bond over fire and perspiration, creating unique works of art.

PRAYERS TO THE "KILN GOD"

At Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle, which is located a short distance from Nanyang Technological University, a group of around 30 people gathered on a Friday last month in front of the kiln.

This was at the request of the owners, Mr Tan Teck Yoke, 68, and his wife Yulianti Tan, 66.

A prayer ceremony to the "kiln god" was about to begin.

“We are praying to the ‘kiln god’ for a successful firing, for the pieces to achieve the desired effects,” Mr Tan explained to the enthusiastic participants.

To this, the crowd responded by shouting, “Heng, ong, huat, ah,” a phrase in the Chinese dialect of Hokkien that collectively means wishing for good fortune.