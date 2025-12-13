The youngest member of Singapore's first boy band has set his eyes on acting instead

"Back in the 90s, you didn't really see any local bands that were prominent or famous in Singapore. So for us, starting out and then being so young, you feel like you're on top of the world."

They released a total of four CD singles, with the song Escape being their first and a crowd favourite, a lovelorn ballad about running away with the life of your life.

"Won’t you escape with me, I will break you free, I’ll take you all the way to the top of the world and bring you safely down," croons Eio in this song.

His favourite song was Victims written by radio deejay John Klass. The song was an ambitious endeavour for the group given its complex harmonies and a rap portion that Mr Eio remembers performing with pride.

It only took these handful of songs to win over legions of fans.

Some wrote handwritten letters, while other fans made scrapbooks.

One fan was apparently so enamoured of them that she posted her fingernails in a letter along with a note which read "so that you guys can remember me" – a gesture Eio recounted with both amusement and disbelief.

The height of the frenzy for the EchoBoys was at the New Year's Eve countdown show in 1998 at Sentosa, where the group was set to perform as one of the headline acts.

Eio remembered how, as soon as the band pulled into the car park, fans swarmed the vehicle, pressed up against the windows, banging on the doors and shouting their names.

"It almost felt like that scene in Jurassic Park when the dinosaurs were banging on the door," he said with a laugh.

At that moment, with the crowd clamouring for photos and autographs, he truly felt like a superstar.

But like any boy band worth their salt, the EchoBoys had haters too.

Eio remembers the heckles and one in particular from an unidentified voice standing on the Far East Plaza overhead bridge who shouted: "EchoBoys sucks!" as the group walked past.

At 17, those simple words, that some of us might easily have brushed off, cut deep for him and right through all the glamour and glitz, leaving a mark he couldn't shake off even years later.

"At that point in time, I also questioned myself: Am I doing something wrong? Am I, are we really that bad, or what? (I had) so many questions in my mind," he said.

The EchoBoys spent close to three years basking in the spotlight till “life caught up”, said Eio.

Two members, who were doing National Service, found the rehearsal schedule too taxing on their personal life and also wanted to pursue other careers. Eventually they all agreed it was time to part ways.

Their millennium countdown performance in 1999 quietly became the EchoBoys' last concert.

The four of them still keep in touch through social media or WhatsApp and even meet up occasionally. One is an actor while the others have gone to non-musical careers.