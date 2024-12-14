'I didn’t know night from day': How this husband enabled his wife to keep breastfeeding after spinal surgery

Breastfeeding is one of those rites of passage that new mothers often talk about when they get together.

Most mothers have a horror story, or a funny anecdote (usually in retrospect), to share about the sleepless nights, the brain fog that makes doing ordinary tasks challenging, the spilt milk, as well as the creative ways to use their “precious produce” once it is past its best-by date.

Having breastfed both my children, I am all too familiar with the exhaustion, tedium but also unbridled joy of this “endurance sport”.

Although breastfeeding is a topic that can easily get most mothers talking, I have never had a memorable conversation about breastfeeding with a father, because most of the men seem to have an oversimplified and romanticised view of it.

That was until I met Mr Delon Chen.

The 32-year-old business analyst became directly involved in every single breastfeed for his one child after his wife Elaine Yip, who is the same age, suffered a slipped disc.

The condition, where a spinal disc bulges out and presses on nearby nerves, caused sharp shooting pains down her spine with even the smallest movement.

She underwent surgery in November last year to remove parts of the disc in the lower spine and relieve pressure on the nerves.

During the six-month recovery period, Mr Chen stayed up with her to help breastfeed their then three-month-old daughter Chloe.

“I didn’t even know day from night," Mr Chen said to CNA TODAY in September. "There are days when I realised, oh, it’s morning already, ah? ... I just need to drink another cup of coffee.”

His words sounded exactly like what I have heard from many female friends or colleagues, but never from a man.

In August this year, after being nominated by his own wife, Mr Chen beat 12 other nominees to win the Most Supportive Husband Award 2024 given out by the Breastfeeding Mothers’ Support Group. He walked away with an award, certificate and shopping voucher.

The Breastfeeding Mothers’ Support Group is Singapore's only charity with a focus on breastfeeding and it was set up in the 1970s.