10 years ago, Zheng Xi Yong graduated with a law degree. Now he's landing roles in Bridgerton and Barbie

Ten years ago, Zheng Xi Yong was on track to become a lawyer.

In 2016, the 22-year-old was capping off four years at King's College London with a shiny new law degree. Up until then, he had spent most of his life excelling academically, thriving in debate club and public speaking, and presiding over student councils.

To the average observer, he was on a clear trajectory for a certain kind of success – one that promised a steady income and a clear path up the corporate ladder.

Today, the Malaysian-born 32-year-old's reality looks very different.

Instead of spending his waking hours on depositions and drafting contracts, he's in front of a camera taping for his next audition or on stage at rehearsal, running lines for an evening show he'll be performing in.

"Some people apply for jobs once in their life and stay in the same company for 30 years," he told me in a video call, his profile bathed in the early afternoon sunlight streaming in his London flat window.

"I've applied for a few hundred (acting) jobs, and with many, you don't even get past the first round."

He confessed this with a lightness that seemed, to me, at odds with the sheer drudgery his words were describing.

It was a life he had chosen knowingly, but even armed with that awareness, the grind and uncertainty of carving out a career as a professional actor proved far more relentless than he had imagined.

"I was aware of how difficult people said it was, but I had this kind of optimism that I would be able to manage it," he said.

"Actually living through it was very different. That kind of took me by surprise."

When Yong spoke to me in mid-March, he was wrapping up an eight-week run of American Psycho at the Almeida Theatre in London, where he played the character of Luis Caruthers.