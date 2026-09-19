He battled high-risk leukaemia at age 7. Now he's a doctor helping to treat cancer patients

He spoke about the intricacies of anatomical pathology with the same delightful fervour he showed later while playing with baby Clarisse, fresh off her morning nap.

As we watched father and daughter bond, I asked Dr Chng's mother if this scene was something she'd ever imagined for her son.

"Honestly, I didn't really hope so far," she said. "To me, every day he's healthy is a blessing."

In the past, she would have preferred her son to have a comfortable life and career rather than immerse himself in the acute stresses of medicine.

"I feel pain whenever he has to work long hours and work over the weekend, even public holidays."

She's no longer as resistant to the idea of Dr Chng being a doctor, understanding that he can help patients through the physical, mental and emotional journey of critical illness that he once underwent. At the same time, she hopes simply that her son looks after his own health.

As for Dr Chng, it's not lost on him that he's in a "unique position". He personally does not know of any other doctors who survived cancer as a child and later joined the medical profession.

But he hopes that sharing his experience might bring comfort and clarity to others dealing with a cancer diagnosis – and to their caregivers, too.

"No one wants to have a serious illness like this," said Dr Chng.

"Don't ostracise people with such illnesses. Embrace them. Everyone's out there to try to do their best and contribute to society the best way we can."