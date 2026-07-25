This community gardener doesn't just grow fruits and flowers, he nurtures kampung spirit

FROM BREAKING UP CHARCOAL TO COMPANY'S 'CHIEF' GARDENER

Over 50 years ago, a teenage Mr Yeap spent many an hour watching his father tending to orchids in their landed home in Serangoon Gardens.

He recalls his father as a "typical dad (of) that time – they don't talk much". The elder Mr Yeap had a high-pressure job as a banker and turned to gardening to relieve stress.

Mr Yeap remembered his father's stoic demeanour softening whenever it came time to attend to the family garden – particularly the orchids, his favourite.

"Through gardening, you can get close to him. He'll be very friendly (and) teach you things."

Mr Yeap was the only one of his four siblings inspired to try his hand at their dad's favourite hobby. Partly because of this, he added, he also developed a closer relationship with his father.

As a child, one of Mr Yeap's earliest gardening tasks was to break big charcoal chunks into smaller pieces, to be placed in the orchid pots to improve air flow and water drainage. He started learning voraciously from his father about gardening – how to fertilise different types of plants, how to grow new plants from existing ones, and so on.

Like with many other childhood hobbies, life eventually got in the way of the father-son duo's shared passion.

The younger Mr Yeap went on to complete his National Service, start full-time work, and even did a stint overseas for his master's degree in the United States. During these years, his father sold their Serangoon Gardens property and moved to a flat in Hougang with his mother. Gone was the family house – and along with it, their beloved garden.

In the late 1990s, Mr Yeap bought his own landed property in Sengkang.

His father started visiting him, occasionally bringing plants such as orchids to place in his new garden – and their shared passion for gardening blossomed again.

"He'd give me pointers on what orchids to buy, or ask things like: 'Did you fertilise this? It's not growing so well'," he recounted with a hearty laugh.