'It was a ticking bomb': How a devastating break-up just before her wedding led this millennial down a dating rabbit hole

Many people dream of writing a book, often as an item on to check off on a bucket list. But only a few would have the material that could make a tale as riveting as a tell-all involving international love, loss, sex and club parties.

Ms Mira Sumanti, 38, is the author of Swipe Therapy, a book which one of her endorsers calls: "Sex and the City written for the Tinder generation".

And because she is also Google's brand and creative lead in Singapore, her book reads like a cross between racy chick lit and a tech geek’s how-to guide on finding love.

It comes complete with graphs and tables on making decisions about where to meet someone for a first date or the potential returns on investment (ROI) from a wedding.

As we sat down over coffee in the dining area of Google's headquarters in Mapletree Business City, I wondered if she would be wary about talking within earshot of her colleagues. After all, her book details her love life – in ways that are NSFW (not safe for work).

For example, the book's prologue begins in a Japanese bondage bar where a random man is asking her to do unmentionable things to him, and this is just one of many such stories.

But Ms Sumanti did not seem self-conscious about recounting these experiences during our nearly two-hour chat.

"I never meant to write a book. I wrote about my experiences because I wanted to remember (all the things I went through)," said Ms Sumanti, an Indonesian who has been based in Singapore since 2018.

"When I look back I'm like, 'Wow, I did some crazy stuff back then', but they needed to happen to get to where I am now."

BEING LEFT (ALMOST) AT THE ALTAR

Ms Sumanti's family originates from Indonesia, but they have always been "global citizens". Because her father worked in the oil and gas industry, she, her two siblings and their parents always lived away from Jakarta, their hometown.

Her story begins in 2012, when at 24, Ms Sumanti was working in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, after finishing her degree in European studies there.