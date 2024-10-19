How breast cancer forced this flight attendant, 34, to confront her identity and body image

These days, I give myself only a brief glance in the mirror – partly because life demands attention elsewhere, but also as a way to avoid dwelling on flaws.

A colleague introduced me to "body neutrality" – a concept that suggests a neutral stance towards one's appearance, rather than the celebration encouraged by body positivity.

Neither loving nor hating your body sounded more attainable, but still easier said than done.

But my shaky confidence and strategy to avoid thinking too much about my body seemed fragile when I considered what it might be like to confront changes to my body outside my control.

This is a challenge that flight attendant Chuah Yi Fang faced head on in the aftermath of her early breast cancer diagnosis in January 2023.

More than the initial shock of getting this diagnosis at a young age, Ms Chuah said that the recovery period after her mastectomy and breast reconstruction was the “toughest part of (her) life”.

The 34-year-old said: “Looking in the mirror was painful – I felt like I had lost a part of my identity as a woman.”

Sitting across from her in her home earlier in October – during Breast Cancer Awareness Month – she candidly shared how this journey forced her to confront her relationship with her body in ways that she had never imagined.

The seasoned flight attendant has since returned to her hectic routine, taking to the skies so frequently that scheduling our interview took some effort.

Despite this, Ms Chuah made time to sit down with me, speaking calmly even as I enquired about the deeply personal challenges of accepting her new body after her diagnosis and treatment.

When I asked why she has decided to open up about her story now, she said that she did not want other young women to be complacent or afraid of regular checkups for breast cancer, because early detection can make “all the difference”.

Clinical Assistant Professor Tira Tan said that Ms Chuah was diagnosed with the most common subtype of breast cancer.

One in six breast cancer cases diagnosed yearly in Singapore involves women under 40.

Clin Asst Prof Tan, who is a senior consultant in the department of breast and gynaecology at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, noted that some younger women are diagnosed at later stages of the disease, since they fall outside the recommended age for routine cancer screenings.

The advice most women are familiar with is to go for a mammogram every two years if they are aged 50 and above.

“Many young women feel that they are healthy and do not regularly see their primary care providers.

"Additionally, younger women prioritise many other aspects of their lives including career, their young families and social activities, which can delay responses to concerning health issues,” Clin Asst Prof Tan added.