The 'jungle boy' born in a bush who went from SIA steward to aspiring social worker

"When we were landing, I was looking out the window, thinking, 'Oh my gosh. How am I in London?'" he recalled, disbelief in his voice.

"I came from nothing. I was sleeping under a highway with my mum. It's so surreal that I, from the children's home, can be in London."

At 22, the cabin crew's salary was "life-changing" for Mr Dino. It allowed him to move out of the children's home and rent a small studio apartment – the very first space he'd had of his own.

"I was no longer starving. I could go to restaurants to eat. If I'm late, I can take a cab," he said.

This later inspired him to make videos on social media, including one where he transparently revealed details about his monthly salary as a cabin crew. His income varied from around S$1,200 during training to over S$7,000 at its peak depending on the flights he took.

While negative comments like "high class waiter" crop up occasionally in response to his videos, Mr Dino wants to show that the profession provided him with a viable path to financial independence – and could do the same for someone else.

"Some people look down on the job because cabin crew clean aircraft lavatories. What many do not realise is that when we do so, we are also performing important safety checks," said Mr Dino, including for potential fire hazards such as damaged smoke detectors and waste bin flaps not closed properly by passengers.

But financial security was just one piece of the puzzle. Having achieved his childhood goals of seeing the world so early in young adulthood, Mr Dino eventually found himself unable to shake a growing feeling that something was still missing.

"I was enjoying a good salary and travelling the world. But who am I sharing it with? It's such a shame that I'm not able to share it with my family, because we are so broken," he said.

In 2023, after five years of flying, he left the airline and did a brief stint as a relations manager in the food and beverage industry.

But feelings of loneliness and abandonment continued to consume him. When that gig ended, he decided to take a break for his mental health before diving into the search for another job.

For Mr Dino, this was much more than the sense of aimlessness that comes with unemployment.

"I realised that I was losing a lot of my will to live in this world," he said plainly.

"I felt that, after everything I've been through, there was nothing much to live for. I was also very angry at the world."

Feeling that his struggles were "very difficult" for others to relate to, he kept much of them to himself.

FINDING PURPOSE

In 2025, at one of his lowest points, Mr Dino attempted to take his own life. That experience prompted him to seek help at a Family Service Centre.

A social worker, along with a friend, accompanied him to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), where he was admitted and diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

He spent a month warded at IMH, where therapy helped him make sense of the traumas he had been carrying since birth.

On the ride to IMH, he had a conversation with the social worker about how he got into the industry – a brief exchange that proved to be another turning point for Mr Dino.

"I thought, 'If I had his education, plus my experience being a kid from the (children's) home, I think I could make something very powerful out of this life'," said Mr Dino, whose highest academic qualification now is a national certificate from the Institute of Technical Education.

Earlier this month, he applied to Nanyang Polytechnic to pursue a diploma in social work. While he awaits the outcome, he has begun work on an autobiographical book.

"It's more of a little diary for myself, so that I do not forget where I came from and how far I've come. And if this book connects with anybody, it will really touch my heart and make me very happy," said Mr Dino.

Still, the work of healing continues – and the path has not been linear.

In late 2023, he reconnected with his 59-year-old mother, Madam Sahadevi Alagappan, who has developed Parkinson's disease. Soon after, he moved into her rental flat to care for her after his siblings moved out.

Living together again has helped him understand and accept that she, too, had been a victim of abuse, with little control over her circumstances.

"My mother has never told me 'I love you' before. I know she does, but she just comes from a generation that doesn't really say these things out loud. I feel like she tells me she loves me through cooking for me," he said.

These days it is mostly Mr Dino doing the cooking, since his mother's strength is deteriorating. But he is determined to learn one recipe a week from her, documenting them carefully.