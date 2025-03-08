'K-pop is my calling’: The 15-year-old who's made a high-stakes move to Korea to chase stardom
Unlike her Secondary 4 peers who are preparing for the O-Level examinations this year, 15-year-old Cassa Tan is now in South Korea as a K-pop trainee, pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.
Question: How much would you give up to chase a dream?
For Cassa Tan, who just jetted off solo to Seoul in South Korea at the age of 15 to pursue a K-pop dream, the answer is everything familiar in Singapore.
She has left behind secondary school life, her friends and the structured path most Singaporean teenagers follow.
Cassa would otherwise have been in Secondary 4 this year, a crucial academic year for students her age because of the O-Level examinations.
Having secured a scholarship to undergo training as a performing artiste, she has chosen to take a different path, one that has taken her far from the classrooms of Singapore and deep into the demanding world of K-pop.
Training to be a K-pop idol is a high-stakes bet, one that could either kickstart her career or land her back home without fulfilling her desire.
So when I caught Cassa and her parents the day before she flew off last month, I was brimming with questions about how someone so young faces up to a moment like this.
What happens if she doesn't make it? How does her family feel about this risk? And just how much is too much to give up for a dream?
As soon as I saw her, the answers seemed almost written on her face.
Cassa told me confidently: “I’ve never considered a different career path. K-pop is my calling.”
Dressed in a pink ruffle top, white skirt and knee-high socks, she was worlds apart from how I was at her age. I didn't know much about fashion and makeup back then and even less about my future ambitions.
Sitting across from her, I could tell she was a bag of nerves in front of the camera before we started.
But when it came to talking about K-pop, her dreams and the things she loved, her confidence quietly surfaced, and her focus became clear.
Her parents, Mr Roger Tan, 59, and Ms Yvone Lim, 55, joined her in the interview and shared their daughter's excitement over what lies ahead, though this was tempered with the realism that came with their age.
They understand the industry's uncertainty and have discussed backup plans, but for now, they are supporting their daughter's dream, knowing that opportunities like this do not come often.
DANCING TO K-POP IN HER BEDROOM
Cassa’s love for K-pop began when she was 12, as she spent hours watching music videos during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the many slender, long-haired performers out there, Aespa was the girl group that captivated her the most with their catchy songs and electrifying stage presence.
She started singing and learning routines in her bedroom, perfecting every move, and soon told her mother: “I want to become a K-pop idol. I want to learn how to sing.”
Cassa’s mother, who sat alongside her daughter and husband during our interview, recalled feeling surprised and doubtful when she first heard this.
Ms Lim, who works as a business broker, said: “She had never sung before, so I thought she was just saying it for fun.”
She added that Cassa’s dance experience was confined to her early years – ballet at ages four and five, as well as a Chinese dance co-curricular activity in Primary 3.
However, despite growing up in a traditional Asian household that prioritised academics, Mr Tan, a business executive, and Ms Lim believed that there was merit in letting their younger daughter try different things to explore her interests. Cassa has a sister, Calia, who is 17.
It began with singing lessons at 13, which Cassa enjoyed and she excelled in it. Ms Lim then ensured that Cassa gained more exposure through talent and modelling competitions, many of which were held overseas in countries such as China, South Korea and Vietnam.
“I always accompanied her, planning her trips and performances to ensure that she had the right opportunities for growth,” Ms Lim said.
Cassa, who studied at Anderson Secondary School, admitted that she struggled at first with her packed schedule that involved school, training and competitions.
“But I love being on stage. I always looked forward to performing because that made me happy,” the teenager said.
GETTING SCOUTED, HEADING TO SOUTH KOREA
With each competition, Cassa became more certain that her ultimate goal was a career in K-pop in South Korea.
In 2024, she began taking dancing lessons and, later that year, took part in a global audition for a major Korean entertainment company.
Despite lacking formal K-pop training, she passed the highly competitive first round of auditions, part of a typical three- to four-round selection process.
“That’s when we realised just how strong her passion was,” Ms Lim said.
“She had never received professional K-pop training before, but we believed that if she were given the opportunity, she had the potential to go far.”
Cassa’s unexpected result prompted the Tans to have a thorough discussion about what was necessary to give her the best shot at realising her ambition.
“We’ve spent tens of thousands on overseas trips, lessons and auditions, but we don’t see these as expenses. They’re investments in her future,” Ms Lim said.
She added that although she and her husband valued academic achievements, they also believed that every child has a dream and talent and that it was important for them as parents to support those dreams.
They decided that instead of starting her new school year here in January, they would sign her up at a performing arts school in South Korea, where she could learn from professionals.
During the year-end holidays, Cassa spent some time in Seoul to get a taste of life there and attend various lessons. She returned to Singapore to tie up some loose ends, which conveniently aligned with our interview schedule.
Her mother said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to pull her out of school so she could focus on training in Korea, but when we saw the joy on her face when she passed the (first round of) auditions, we knew we had to support her.”
Then came another serendipitous event, which seemed to suggest that the stars were aligned for Cassa and her K-pop aspirations.
Right when Cassa was planning her move to Seoul, SM Universe (Singapore) – the local campus of SM Entertainment’s subsidiary SM Universe – discovered Cassa through the videos she uploaded on social media of her endeavours.
SM Universe specialises in K-pop training programmes for aspiring K-pop artistes. SM Entertainment is the South Korean agency behind popular music groups such as Girls' Generation, Super Junior, Shinee and Cassa's favourite girl group Aespa.
The academy invited Cassa to a private audition held at the Seoul campus in January.
Thanks to her “drive and high potential for growth”, as described by the academy, she was awarded a six-month scholarship to receive intensive K-pop training. The scholarship covers training academy fees and partial support for her living costs in Seoul.
Cassa is getting a tailored curriculum and training from K-pop industry veterans, designed to enhance her skills and help her stand out in auditions with entertainment companies.
Given how difficult it is to pass auditions and become a trainee, the young girl's journey so far seems promising. However, big questions remain.
The K-pop industry is highly competitive and many trainees spend years with an agency without ever making it to debut. In the worst-case scenario, does Cassa have a plan B?
I soon learned that she and her parents were all in. They have agreed on this path together without looking back.
Her father said: “She’s still young. This journey alone is already a huge gain.
"Even if she doesn’t debut (as part of a girl group), she can try going solo. She’s also learning Korean as a third language, which will open more doors for her.”
Ms Lim is on the same page as her husband. She is optimistic about other opportunities even if her girl's plan to be a K-pop artiste does not materialise.
“With the training she’s receiving, she can pursue performing arts education and still have a career in the industry after graduating,” she added.
“Some people don’t believe that (she will succeed). This is just part of the journey. Even getting into a company to be a trainee may not guarantee a debut. But we’re taking things one step at a time.”
LIFE OF A K-POP IDOL TRAINEE
Now that it has been almost a month since Cassa moved to South Korea, I caught up with her and her mother again through the academy via text messaging to find out what life is like for her there.
It sounds like her days are a whirlwind of discipline and discovery.
While she may have left school in Singapore, academic pursuits aren’t entirely off the table.
Last Monday (March 4), Cassa began her Grade 1 studies at a Korean performing arts high school where classes are conducted in Korean, balancing school with the intense demands of her training. In South Korea, Grade 1 in high school is equivalent to Singapore's Secondary 4.
On school days, she is up early, heading to class at 9am before spending her afternoons and evenings at SM Universe, where she spends hours doing vocal and dance training.
There are no breaks on weekends either. She goes back to the academy, taking more lessons and polishing her craft.
Meals are carefully planned. There are lean protein, vegetables and fruits to fuel her training, though she still indulges in her favourite burger or a comforting bowl of udon when cravings hit.
On rare rest days, she steps out into the city, discovering cafes and the latest fashion finds, stocking up on groceries and occasionally treating herself to a K-pop concert for inspiration.
Beyond the excitement, though, the biggest shift has been learning to navigate life alone in a foreign country, where she is also learning Korean so that she can seamlessly converse with residents there.
Within her first week at school, she has managed to form new friendships with Korean classmates.
PREPARING FOR THE RIGOURS OF THE INDUSTRY
Cassa is undoubtedly at the most exciting phase of her life, yet I can't help but recall my conversation with her on mental health and resilience because the K-pop industry is notoriously demanding, both physically and mentally.
Every now and then, we hear about a young artiste, sometimes only in their 20s, taking their own life, reigniting conversations about mental health and the immense pressure that comes with being in the spotlight.
Then there are the so-called strict rules of being a K-pop idol, which can vary from one agency to another. Some well-known rules include prohibiting artistes from being in relationships or requiring them to keep their relationships hidden, and maintaining a positive public image by abstaining from alcohol.
When I spoke to Cassa and her parents about this, they said that they were well aware of the risks.
So much so that they have had many conversations together about preparing Cassa for the realities of this career when she started gaining exposure in the entertainment industry.
“We started to discuss with her … the good and bad of this industry, including how to protect herself and maintain a strong mind to stay positive. For example, she took self-defence classes to physically and mentally strengthen herself before leaving for Korea,” Ms Lim said.
She added that she also introduced Cassa to a strict diet early on to get her used to the regimented lifestyle, such as consuming more protein, fruits and vegetables while minimising carbohydrates and fast food.
“We have an open communication system in our family. Whenever she has doubts, we talk things through together.”
The academy has strict rules, but it allow family members to meet with Cassa at the academy's foyer between classes or when she takes breaks.
As for Cassa, she has braced herself to cope with these rules if subjected to them, believing that they would help her focus on building her career.
“I’ve never doubted myself. I know the industry is harsh and I’ve read stories about idols struggling with mental health, which saddens me.
“But I’m mentally preparing myself to handle the pressure. My personality is naturally bright, cheerful and confident, so I believe I (have what it takes to) survive.”