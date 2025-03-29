Is Singapore's last songkok maker hanging up his hat after half a century?
"Wearing baju kurung (a loose-fitting garment) without songkok, is (as incomplete) as wearing a shirt without pants," said 65-year-old songkok maker Abdul Wahab Abdullah of the continued relevance of the traditional headgear.
As I was wrapping up an interview with 65-year-old songkok maker Abdul Wahab Abdullah, and the photographer was composing a few final frames, a customer walked in, along with his family.
To the uninitiated, a songkok is traditional headgear, usually made out of felt or velvet, worn by men and typically paired with the traditional Malay costume. It is most often worn on significant occasions such as Hari Raya or weddings.
We were interviewing Mr Abdul Wahab at his warehouse in an industrial building in Bedok North, as he no longer has a shop since late last year. The customer who had just walked in lives in Choa Chu Kang, about halfway across the island.
Mr Muhammad Firdaus Muhammad Hairi, the customer, could have opted to buy an off-the-shelve songkok at Bukit Gombak market, just one MRT station away from his place. He could even have bought one from e-commerce platforms without leaving his home.
Instead, he decided to take a 40-minute drive in the rain to Mr Abdul Wahab’s warehouse, with his father, brother and son in tow.
“So you know how much I value his service, for me to drive all the way here just to custom order a songkok,” said the 38-year-old lab engineer.
Mr Firdaus was continuing a family tradition that started decades ago when his father took him to Mr Abdul Wahab’s shop in Geylang Serai to buy a songkok.
Mr Abdul Wahab had a songkok shop in the old Geylang Serai Market, before moving to Tanjong Katong Complex in 2007.
When the shopping centre closed down for major renovation works in 2023, he moved to City Plaza for just over a year, before consolidating operations at his warehouse due to the high rent.
“It’s his service, his advice and the quality of his work,” said Mr Firdaus, when asked about what kept his family coming back.
As if to illustrate his point, Mr Muhammad Firdaus had brought from home an old songkok in a battered, slightly out-of-shape white box – the same type of box containing hand-made songkok that lined the shelves of Mr Abdul Wahab’s 1,100 square-feet warehouse.
While the box may betray the age of the package, when he took out a songkok from inside – black with a slight golden sheen – it looked almost brand new.
“This is my wedding songkok, I custom ordered it from him about 11 years ago,” said Mr Firdaus.
He had brought it to show the songkok maker because he wanted to make a new songkok of the exact shade. Alas, Mr Abdul Wahab did not have the particular velvet in his inventory anymore.
For about half an hour, I observed how Mr Abdul Wahab attended to the needs of his customers.
He measured the circumference of their heads, listened to their preferences, let them try on songkok of different heights.
Then he showed them rolls of velvet to choose from and offered advice on the right songkok height that best matched their faces, and even which velvet colour matched their eye colour.
A round face, for instance, is better suited to a taller songkok.
At one point, Mr Abdul Wahab said this to them: “I’m not very smart. I’m just sharing what my experience has taught me.
“But it’s up to your own taste and preference as well.”
Mr Firdaus and family readily took Mr Abdul Wahab’s advice.
After all, who else would be in a better position to advise them about songkok than Mr Abdul Wahab, who has been in the trade since he was seven years old, and is widely regarded as Singapore's last songkok maker.
BORN OUT OF NECESSITY
Mr Abdul Wahab’s lifelong journey with the songkok began with his father, Abdullah Samad who came to Singapore from Java in what is now Indonesia in 1917.
To earn enough income for the family, the late Mr Abdullah learned to sew from a songkok seller in Kampung Kaji, now Bussorah Street, and made it a side income to his other jobs.
“Of nine apprentices who learned the craft, my father was one of only two who passed,” said Mr Abdul Wahab.
After World War Two, Mr Abdul Wahab’s father became a trishaw rider, while still making songkok and supplying them to shops to be sold.
In 1967, after his father opened his own shop at the old Geylang Serai Market, Mr Abdul Wahab, at the age of seven, began helping him there regularly and started learning to make songkok.
“Back in those days, it the norm for young children to help their parents earn a living for their family,” said Mr Abdul Wahab. “At age five or six, I was already helping my mum peddle kueh around the neighbourhood.”
For years, Mr Abdul Wahab would head straight from school to his father’s shop, going back home only when his father does at night.
When his mother opened a hawker stall in 1971, he would first help out at the stall, before going to school, before helping out at the songkok shop.
Mr Abdul Wahab was the eighth of 11 siblings, but he was his father's only apprentice, he said.
This was in part due to him being the closest to his father, but also a reflection of just how much dedication is needed to master the craft, a level of commitment his siblings lacked, he said.
“Learning to make songkok needs a lot of patience, perseverance. Not everyone can fully commit to that,” he said in Malay.
For Mr Abdul Wahab himself, it took four years before he was entrusted to make a songkok on his own at the age of 11.
“There was this sense of satisfaction and pride, looking at the product of my own handiwork,” he recalled.
Mr Abdul Wahab’s voice began to crack at some points when talking about his father.
As a businessman, he was very friendly and approachable, the younger man recalled. As a father, his old man was someone who was firm, but hardly fierce.
“Whenever I made a mistake, he never scolded me,” said Mr Abdul Wahab.
“He’d simply remind me: ‘Undo the stitch, redo it the correct way. Else you might carry on the bad habit even until you have your own shop'.”
As an homage to his father, Mr Abdul Wahab picked the image of a trishaw as the brand for his handmade songkok.
HEADGEAR FOR FAMILIES AND ROYALTY
Mr Abdul Wahab has known no other job other than entrepreneurship. He also helped to run his mother's hawker stall in Chai Chee.
But the lack of moving beyond the entrepreneurial life has not been for the lack of trying.
After finishing his full-time national service, he asked his father’s blessings to stop helping out at the songkok store and to seek work elsewhere. Instead of permission, Mr Abdul Wahab was handed an ultimatum.
“He told me: ‘If you choose to work outside, don’t step foot in this shop ever again,” he recalled.
It sounded harsh, but Mr Abdul Wahab said that his father later explained that he did not want his son “to be stepped on” by employers and be subjected to the harsh working conditions he had faced.
“He said: ‘You don’t know how it’s like working outside, I do. I don’t want you to be like me.’”
But Mr Abdul Wahab did not take his father’s reaction badly. In fact, he told me, he has always had interest in continuing his father’s legacy and that episode merely nudged him more strongly down that path.
“I knew that I really wanted his knowledge (in the craft). Knowledge cannot be bought or traded, can only be learned from a teacher,” he said.
“Back in the 60s there were quite a number of songkok makers. But for most of them, their children did not learn the skills from them.”
“I’ve resolved that one day, I’ll take over from my father.”
Since then, he has never looked back.
When he had a shop, Mr Abdul Wahab would sew about 2,000 pieces of songkok on average annually, he said
The peak period would be during the month of Ramadan, when people order the traditional headgear to wear for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.
“This receipt booklet has 100 pages. During Ramadan, I’ll finish two booklets,” he said, pointing to a booklet of handwritten receipts next to his industrial-grade sewing machine.
.
“And each page might not be just one person’s order, it’s for the family. So one receipt may have two, three or maybe four songkok orders.”
Outside of the festive seasons, Mr Abdul Wahab also receive orders for special occasions, such as weddings.
Mr Abdul Wahab recalled getting a call from a customer a few years ago just as he was about to close his shop for the day at Tanjong Katong. The customer, who was from Choa Chu Kang, told him to wait up as he really wanted to make a songkok urgently.
“As it turned out, he told me that he had ordered a custom songkok from me in the 1990s at my Geylang Serai market shop. Now, it was his son’s turn to get married so as the father of the groom, he wanted to look sharp and make a new one,” he recalled.
Another memorable episode happened in his early years at Tanjong Katong.
“A customer walked in and ordered a songkok on behalf of a member of a royal family in Kalimantan,” he said.
Asked if he felt nervous, he said: “Nah, I’ve been doing this for years already.”
He admitted, though, that business was a lot more brisk when he had a shop in a shopping mall, where customers could also buy his ready made songkok – either those that he had sewn himself or that he imported from Indonesia for the more budget conscious.
He sells the songkok he imports for about S$20. His hand-sewn ones go for upwards of S$60.
Besides the lack of foot traffic, online competition as well as the growing number of Singaporeans who shop in Malaysia for their festive needs also have caused a dent on his business.
Having said that, his youngest son began helping him market his business online a few years ago via his own website and on social media accounts, which has brought him a steady string of customers, albeit fewer than the years before.
“Back then, it was the older shoppers of Tanjong Katong who would bring their family into my shop,” he said.
“These days, it’s more of the younger generation who searched online and found my warehouse address, and brought their family along.”
He said that during the week when we met him – which was the first weekend of Ramadan – he had an average of three or four customer appointments daily. And each year, more orders will come in as Hari Raya Aidilfitri draws nearer.
As of writing this piece, Mr Abdul Wahab has already stopped taking new orders for this Hari Raya, which falls on March 31.
LEAVING FUTURE OF SONGKOK TO FATE
One upside of marketing his service online is that he has received orders from many countries, including Nigeria, Japan and the United Kingdom.
He was not sure who these buyers were, but he noted that postage for one of the orders cost more than the songkok itself.
Most of his songkoks are still ordered from his local customers, though, especially long-time regulars.
“Many started off as my father’s customers. Then their sons, their grandchildren (followed suit),” he said.
I remember growing up remembering the songkok as something being so commonly worn during Hari Raya that it almost felt compulsory to do so.
In fact I have been scolded many times by my parents for not not wearing the songkok whenever I wear my traditional clothes. Even today, as a grown 35-year-old man.
But the same can’t be said about the wider community, though.
It’s not uncommon these days to see Malay men in traditional wear without their headgear. Even online advertisements marketing Hari Raya clothes now show models without songkok.
Mr Abdul Wahab acknowledged that he has seen a number of youngsters over the years no longer putting on their songkok. Whenever he can, he said he would try to gently advise them.
“I’d tell them: ‘If you don’t wear songkok now, your children will look at you and follow suit, and in the future, who else will be wearing our traditional headgear?’” he said.
However, Mr Abdul Wahab is still quietly confident about the future of songkok wearers here, saying that the vast majority of the Malay community in Singapore still make it a point to wear the “complete set” whenever they don on their traditional wear on special occasions: baju kurung, kain sampin (a type of sarong), capal (traditional sandal) and songkok.
“Wearing baju kurung without songkok is like wearing a shirt without pants!” he quipped, triggering my internal trauma of getting scolded by my mother for forgetting my songkok.
“The ones who wear it, they’re still plenty. But it’s the ones who make it, that is dwindling in number,” he said.
Which then brought me to the most important question for him: Does he feel pressure to impart his knowledge and skills to the future generation, especially to his own three children?
“No. To me, God has arranged everything. If He has fated that my children continue my craft, then I’d be grateful,” he said.
“We can influence them, sure, but we cannot force them.”
I asked him why take such a relatively soft stance, compared to his father, and his reply was that times have changed.
“Now is not the time for forceful parenting…As a parent, our role is to be supportive.”
A demonstration of his supportiveness was when his daughter, a former flight stewardess with no experience in business, suddenly took up a food stall at a school out of the blue recently.
Despite the initial protestations from himself and his wife, they decided to still help their daughter in her endeavour.
Mr Abdul Wahab’s wife helps at the stall daily. When we met him for the interview, he had just returned from the market to buy some supplies for the stall.
“If we as parents don’t show support, how can we expect our children to succeed?” he said.
As for the fate of his own business, he said his three children have always helped him since they were young, especially during the peak period of Ramadan.
He said that they all can sew, but at about “around 70 per cent” proficiency of the standard that he expects of a songkok craftsman.
Of the three children – aged 38 to 42 – his youngest son showed the most interest in taking over his business, even though he has a career in the police force.
“But I told him, you have a stable career and you have a family, focus on that first. When you have free time over the weekend, you can continue learning. Maybe you can do this full-time when you’re retired,” he said.
As for Mr Abdul Wahab, he admitted that both he and his wife contemplated retirement after he closed his shop in City Plaza.
“But I told my wife, the best I can do is semi-retirement. The community still needs me to sew songkok for them.”