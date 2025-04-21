GE2025: Chance encounter queuing for food behind Leong Mun Wai set this PSP new face on the path to politics
Mr Lawrence Pek, 55, the former secretary-general for the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, said that he plans to advocate for affordable housing and helping children with developmental delays – both issues his children have faced.
When Mr Lawrence Pek found himself queuing behind Progress Singapore Party (PSP) secretary-general Leong Mun Wai at a coffee shop stall in Serangoon Gardens in August 2023, he was quick to strike up a conversation.
The 55-year-old didn’t hesitate to approach Mr Leong because he had seen the Non-constituency Member of Parliament raise issues in parliament and admired his courage to speak up.
But what Mr Pek didn’t know at the time was that this chance encounter would eventually set him on the path to politics.
The pair instantly connected and then formed a close friendship in the months that followed because their political views were also aligned, with Mr Pek joining the party that same year.
Last August, Mr Pek was even invited by Mr Leong to be his plus-one at the National Day Reception held at the Istana.
Since that reception, the former secretary-general of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) has been thrust into the spotlight by PSP.
Earlier this year, he was seen at a walkabout with PSP founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock in the new West Coast-Jurong West GRC.
He was also photographed distributing flyers in Tengah, which falls under Chua Chu Kang GRC – fuelling speculation that he could be fielded as a PSP candidate in the upcoming election in May.
That speculation was confirmed over the weekend with Mr Pek named as one of four potential candidates the party is fielding in that GRC.
In an interview with CNA TODAY on Apr 16, Mr Pek said that he had entered politics to hopefully enact change in people’s lives.
He was drawn to PSP, he added, because its values “struck a chord” with him and the party’s slogan – “For Country, For People” – also resonated deeply.
“I think that after speaking to Mun Wai back in August 2023, and later meeting up with Dr Tan Cheng Bock, I felt that there was a common sense of purpose that we shared, and that’s how I started (my) journey with the PSP.
“To me, (joining politics) was never a ‘no’. Because of where I am now in life, I think that it is the right time for me to give back.”
Our interview took place at a preschool in Serangoon Gardens – one of many businesses Mr Pek has a stake in and where he spends quite a bit of time, judging from the relationship he has with the people running the shops nearby.
As we passed a neighbouring unit, he introduced us to the smiling elderly owner, who was mute, and briefly checked in on the man.
He noticed a wound the man had sustained and promised to return later to help attend to it.
SEEING FIRST-HAND THE CHALLENGES OF OTHERS THROUGH HIS CHILDREN
During our two-hour long conversation in the preschool, it was clear that he also shared a close relationship with his two children. He brought them up frequently and spoke about them with quiet pride.
His son, 26-year-old Samuel, is an executive assistant at an embassy in Singapore while his daughter, 23-year-old Michele, is a university undergraduate. Both children still live at home with Mr Pek, with Michele shuttling between home and her hostel.
As a family they enjoy swimming together or delving into deep discussions about politics and life.
The challenges his children face, it seems, are never far from his mind and if elected, he hopes to raise these issues which he knows others are equally troubled by.
For example, he and his son have had “very long and “very serious” conversations about the affordability of public housing, as Samuel is worried if he will eventually be able to move out and own a home of his own.
For younger Singaporeans, said Mr Pek, owning a home is further complicated by factors such as wanting to live near one’s parents, or preferring a mature estate – both of which can affect the price and waiting time for a flat.
In contrast, this was not something he or his parents had to worry about when they were younger.
“During my time, public housing was extremely affordable. My parents were able to bring us up in Toa Payoh, and they were able to have their own public housing.
“There was never a concern or any worries that they would not be able to, because I think that the HDB (Housing and Development Board) at that time was quite different from HDB now. I think that things have changed quite a bit,” he said, without elaborating on what these changes were.
Mr Pek grew up in the 1970s and 80s in a modest household where his father worked as a taxi driver and his mother ran a prawn mee stall. Together, they raised Mr Pek and his three siblings.
Reflecting on his son’s concerns today, he said: “I think that I have to look at it from his perspective. This generation – including yourself – would you be able to, in a very sustainable way, afford public housing in Singapore?”
He also recalled how his son had a speech delay and largely remained silent even after turning two. It wasn’t until his younger sister began talking that Samuel, despite being two-and-a-half years older, started to speak as well.
That made Mr Pek realise that his son might be “slower in the learning spectrum” and also opened his eyes to the importance of special needs education.
When walking the ground in Tengah, where he has been active, Mr Pek said several young parents have also spoken to him about wanting more to be done in the area of special education.
“These are the feedback that I get from the residents. I will often share my own experiences with them. I will tell them, ‘just be patient’ and to continue to believe in their child, and not to give up.”
As for his daughter, Mr Pek said their shared interest in geopolitics and local politics has brought them closer over the years.
It was, in fact, one of those conversations that cemented his decision to step forward as a candidate.
Describing the talk as “extremely long and difficult”, Mr Pek looked visibly emotional and paused to compose himself before saying: “She’s very supportive and I think that she would be proud.
“To her, she has this understanding of me – that I will always walk that path less traveled, I will always do the more difficult things, and I’m not someone who will always just acquiesce just like that. I remember she said something like, ‘If you don’t do this, then who will?’”
CONSTRASTING POLICIES OVERSEAS AND IN SINGAPORE
Beyond ensuring affordable housing, implementing a universal minimum wage – a policy which he pointed out that PSP has also championed in its election manifesto – and advocating for the concerns of the sandwiched middle class are also causes close to Mr Pek’s heart.
Spending three years as SMF’s secretary-general – a role he held from 2020 to 2023 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic – showed him firsthand the “very difficult circumstances” faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore.
The pandemic, he noted, had disrupted their supply chain ecosystem, placing pressures on cash flow, rental costs and production capacities.
“I know the voices of the SME owners, I know the pain they go through. Some of it is no fault of their own,” said Mr Pek.
To this end, he believes the government should provide an “important safety net” for workers, and that implementing a universal minimum wage would be a key step in doing so.
Prior to Mr Pek’s time at SMF, his career – including a 13-year-stint at Sony Electronics – took him to roles located across the globe. He lived in Dubai, Hong Kong and Shanghai, before returning to Singapore.
His work experience and time abroad have been pivotal in giving him international exposure and shaping his perspectives on policy and governance, said Mr Pek.
“You get to compare and contrast people, cities, policies across the globe, and I’m very blessed to have that opportunity to do so. I know what our government has done very well that is widely applied by other cities around the world.”
Mr Pek pointed to Singapore’s public housing scheme for example, which he said is “very admired worldwide” as it allows for home ownership of up to 80 per cent, if not more, albeit for just a 99-year lease.
Looking back on his time in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mr Pek also highlighted how it was only in the last 15 years or so that the country implemented a “limited version” of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network for its residents.
“But at the same time, I also know that, especially in the last 10 years, I think that our government has decided to shift their prerogative towards more of an economic growth slant.”
He believes the government has increasingly shifted its focus and policies towards economic growth, instead of what he described as a “more local-centric, social fabric resilience sort of narrative” – something he hopes to change if elected.
Since stepping down from his post at SMF, Mr Pek has turned his attention to his business in Shenzhen, China, which manufactures high-end security, surveillance and video conferencing cameras.
He is also currently facilitating the merger and acquisition of two Singaporean-owned factories – one in Bangkok, Thailand, and the other in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – which are among opportunities that have arisen from his time at SMF.
Does he worry that joining an opposition party might dampen this, or affect his business standing and dealings?
Not at all, said Mr Pek, adding that there is generally no stigma against any opposition parties or its members anymore.
“I take comfort that I can work for myself, and as of now, I am very encouraged that my clients and people are very supportive of my campaign and the party that I’ve decided to join.”
He added that the manufacturing sector – much like other sectors – respects the knowledge and experience one brings instead, and that he has not had any issues with being associated with an opposition party, within his own ecosystem.
“I think that more and more credible people will join the opposition. I think it’s a matter of when, not if, that your opposition voices will really be heard in parliament.
“I’ll leave you with one thing: I’m not the first one to join the opposition with a credible background and really, I will not be the last.”