GE2025: Chance encounter queuing for food behind Leong Mun Wai set this PSP new face on the path to politics

When Mr Lawrence Pek found himself queuing behind Progress Singapore Party (PSP) secretary-general Leong Mun Wai at a coffee shop stall in Serangoon Gardens in August 2023, he was quick to strike up a conversation.

The 55-year-old didn’t hesitate to approach Mr Leong because he had seen the Non-constituency Member of Parliament raise issues in parliament and admired his courage to speak up.

But what Mr Pek didn’t know at the time was that this chance encounter would eventually set him on the path to politics.

The pair instantly connected and then formed a close friendship in the months that followed because their political views were also aligned, with Mr Pek joining the party that same year.

Last August, Mr Pek was even invited by Mr Leong to be his plus-one at the National Day Reception held at the Istana.

Since that reception, the former secretary-general of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) has been thrust into the spotlight by PSP.

Earlier this year, he was seen at a walkabout with PSP founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock in the new West Coast-Jurong West GRC.



He was also photographed distributing flyers in Tengah, which falls under Chua Chu Kang GRC – fuelling speculation that he could be fielded as a PSP candidate in the upcoming election in May.

That speculation was confirmed over the weekend with Mr Pek named as one of four potential candidates the party is fielding in that GRC.

In an interview with CNA TODAY on Apr 16, Mr Pek said that he had entered politics to hopefully enact change in people’s lives.

He was drawn to PSP, he added, because its values “struck a chord” with him and the party’s slogan – “For Country, For People” – also resonated deeply.

“I think that after speaking to Mun Wai back in August 2023, and later meeting up with Dr Tan Cheng Bock, I felt that there was a common sense of purpose that we shared, and that’s how I started (my) journey with the PSP.

“To me, (joining politics) was never a ‘no’. Because of where I am now in life, I think that it is the right time for me to give back.”

Our interview took place at a preschool in Serangoon Gardens – one of many businesses Mr Pek has a stake in and where he spends quite a bit of time, judging from the relationship he has with the people running the shops nearby.

As we passed a neighbouring unit, he introduced us to the smiling elderly owner, who was mute, and briefly checked in on the man.



He noticed a wound the man had sustained and promised to return later to help attend to it.

SEEING FIRST-HAND THE CHALLENGES OF OTHERS THROUGH HIS CHILDREN

During our two-hour long conversation in the preschool, it was clear that he also shared a close relationship with his two children. He brought them up frequently and spoke about them with quiet pride.



His son, 26-year-old Samuel, is an executive assistant at an embassy in Singapore while his daughter, 23-year-old Michele, is a university undergraduate. Both children still live at home with Mr Pek, with Michele shuttling between home and her hostel.

As a family they enjoy swimming together or delving into deep discussions about politics and life.

The challenges his children face, it seems, are never far from his mind and if elected, he hopes to raise these issues which he knows others are equally troubled by.

For example, he and his son have had “very long and “very serious” conversations about the affordability of public housing, as Samuel is worried if he will eventually be able to move out and own a home of his own.



For younger Singaporeans, said Mr Pek, owning a home is further complicated by factors such as wanting to live near one’s parents, or preferring a mature estate – both of which can affect the price and waiting time for a flat.

In contrast, this was not something he or his parents had to worry about when they were younger.

“During my time, public housing was extremely affordable. My parents were able to bring us up in Toa Payoh, and they were able to have their own public housing.

“There was never a concern or any worries that they would not be able to, because I think that the HDB (Housing and Development Board) at that time was quite different from HDB now. I think that things have changed quite a bit,” he said, without elaborating on what these changes were.

Mr Pek grew up in the 1970s and 80s in a modest household where his father worked as a taxi driver and his mother ran a prawn mee stall. Together, they raised Mr Pek and his three siblings.