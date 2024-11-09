Rejected by piano teachers, polio survivor finally got unexpected break at 62 years old

Resilience re-emerged as a buzzword during the Covid-19 pandemic, but I never truly grasped its deeper meaning until I met Ms Margaret See.

At a rehearsal session on a Wednesday afternoon at a music centre located within Stadium MRT Station, I watched as Ms See played the keyboard expertly alongside her bandmates, performing a medley of songs ranging from Chinese oldies such as the late Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng's Yue Liang Dai Biao Wo De Xin to the Indonesian track Selalu Cinta.

Founded in 2008, Faith Music Centre offers music courses for both able-bodied learners and people with disabilities, partnering with various organisations to provide performance opportunities for its members.

Seated in her wheelchair, the 67-year-old swayed along to the music as her fingers fluttered over the keyboard, never missing a beat.

To anyone watching, she appeared to be a seasoned keyboardist who had spent a lifetime perfecting her craft, which was why I was surprised to learn that she had just picked up the instrument five years ago.

As someone with no musical background and not having played musical instruments, I was quite excited when my editor asked me to have Ms See teach me a few notes on the keyboard.