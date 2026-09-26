'I receive way more than I've given': The psychologist helping teenage girls through trauma others may not see

"I RECEIVE MORE THAN I'VE GIVEN"

In the past, Ms Wong's parents were reluctant to support her choice of career not only for the stigma surrounding it, but also what they perceived as significantly lower earning potential given the high cost of her studies.

"There's not much return as compared to an engineering, a finance or a business degree," she said.

Having seen the impact of Ms Wong's work on people in need and their loved ones over the years, her parents have since come around.

She recalls a conversation she had with her father about 10 years ago: "In a very casual passing remark, he said: 'I'm sorry, because in those years, I thought that you weren't serious about it'."

These days, Ms Wong has a "very strong" relationship with her parents, who often pitch in to look after her two children while she is busy running the residential home.

Her family has also attended a charity gala she organised for the home and seen her grow from a specialist role to a leadership role, providing support and encouragement along the way.

Her work with teen girls has also taught her many valuable lessons that she takes home as a parent to a seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl of her own.

"Beyond family, it's so important for a girl to understand that she's worthy and what she has – what we call self-confidence and self-esteem."

Ms Wong added that her work has taught her how even little things can greatly impact the way young children see themselves and relate to each other – for instance, the language parents use around and to their children.

"I receive way more than I've given," she said with a smile.