'Horses are in my blood': The former racehorse jockey who found his way back to the stables after 3 decades

FROM HOOVES TO HUSTLE

Immediately after leaving the racetrack, he became a stable supervisor for a leading horse trainer, overseeing daily routines, feeding schedules and other aspects such as injury prevention for the animals – skills that would serve him well later in life.

After about a year, he considered becoming a horse trainer himself, but quickly realised that he was too young to be taken seriously.

"During my time, people would not respect you or trust you with their horses (in your 30s)," he said.

Mr Chan decided it was time to venture out of the stables for the first time in his adult life and entered the nightlife scene.

Over the next three to four years, he ran three pubs: Eternal Flame at the former Katong People's Park, the Country Pub along East Coast Road, and Clement's Place in Tanjong Pagar, all of which are now shuttered.

For one so used to early mornings and regimented routines, pub life proved to be a rocky 180-degree change for Mr Chan. But once he managed to adapt to the unpredictable rhythms and demands of nightlife, he found it easier to put his knack for managing routines, people and relationships to effective use in the completely new setting.

However, even as he got better at the pub business, he found himself tiring of it.

"The fun part was partying every night. But after a while, you just don't want to do that anymore," he said.

By chance, he was introduced to the world of real estate through a few pub regulars who were property agents.

He found himself drawn to the thrill of close-drawn negotiation and deal-closing which, in many ways, sounded much more akin to racing to him than the pub business had been.

He recalled one weekend where he managed to close a staggering seven property deals. I cringed at the prospect of so much pressure in such a short time, but Mr Chan seemed to have nothing but fond memories of those 48 hours.

"It's just like being a jockey," he said, grinning. "Once you get lucky, you have to seize it."

Yet, after nearly a decade in real estate, the ups and downs of the industry left him craving stability.

"I always told myself that horses and horse racing are in my blood," Mr Chan said. "I must go back to the world I belong to."