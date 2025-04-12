The 82-year-old cheerleader who dances to the beat of her own drum

Madam Rosalind Koh's schedule is packed like someone in their 30s or 40s, only the activities are somewhat different. She is constantly on the move after getting up at 6am and is off to various appointments including meals with friends, teaching gigs and maybe even some karaoke.

She is showing no signs of slowing down and she is 82 years old.



When she gets to bed at 10pm, like many younger people, she is looking at her mobile phone screen until she falls asleep past midnight.

“I’m up tinkering with my phone, looking at photos and replying to messages,” she said, flashing a grin, a glint in her eyes that were lined with a bright aquamarine colour.

Even though she usually gets just six hours of sleep, she is up on the dot and ready for yet another energetic day, which starts with dance and singing classes.

On Monday, it is Chinese dance, Tuesday fun dance, Wednesday vogue dance, Thursday line dancing and on Friday, she is teaching dance and singing lessons to seniors.



On weekend mornings, she takes singing lessons at the Hainan Association on Saturdays and folk dance lessons on Sundays.

In the afternoons, there may be a game or two of Rummy-O (a version of the Rummikub game played with tiles instead of cards), a session of karaoke singing and a meeting with friends to chat over a meal.



On other afternoons, she teaches seniors English, singing or dance exercises.



“Everybody always asks me, ‘Don’t you feel tired? You have back-to-back programmes',” Mdm Koh said, shrugging while flashing me her megawatt smile during an interview earlier this week.



“But really, I don’t feel tired."

Mdm Koh taught English as a secondary school teacher for close to 40 years.

“When I retired, I was afraid I would have nothing to do. However, I became quite busy soon after,” she added.

I met her in the late afternoon on Monday (Apr 7) while she was having a dress rehearsal for her latest endeavour, cheerleading. She is part of a 60-member senior team and is its oldest member.

The team is a wellness initiative for seniors by Aspire55, a social health club for those over the age of 50, and its sister company Ageing Asia.

Last year, the same group performed a drumming routine.

Before our interview, I watched as their instructor worked through their choreography. They were set to perform at the Marina Bay Expo & Convention Centre for the World Ageing Festival held on Apr 8 and 9.

The room was buzzing with chatter and pom-poms were fluttering mid-practice.

Over the microphone, the voice of choreographer Jie Ying Nah, founder of Tinydancer Productions, boomed as she instructed the team to listen to the music cues for their entrance.

Looking at the many pairs of neon orthopaedic shoes and heads full of salt-and-pepper hair, I still could not believe that Mdm Koh was the oldest among them.

She was dressed in a bright coral top adorned with a string of pearls the size of large grapes and earrings that shimmered and clacked when she spoke.

As much as she has the gift for teaching, she shines brightest when she is learning.

During rehearsal, Mdm Koh kept her eyes fixed on Ms Nah, watched for her cue, marched on the spot and waved her pom-poms energetically – her smile never leaving her face.

Her bedazzled shoes caught the light ever so often, while her floral lace socks peeked out from under the ankle line of her shoes.

Although it might seem like Mdm Koh has an incredible passion for dance, she told CNA TODAY that it is not the case.

For the octogenarian, dance is merely a vehicle to keep her on her toes and make new friends.

“This way, I belong to a group with similar interests and I have many friends,” she said.

“It also pushes me to learn new things because I have this fear of getting dementia.

"It also gives me an excuse to dress prettily,” she said with a laugh.