After 46 years, Singapore Airlines steward bids farewell to life at 41,000 ft

Meeting Mr Ng Yak Keng on a Friday (Aug 29) afternoon in his Tampines flat, it was hard not to notice the 67-year-old's polished demeanour.

Even in the comfort of his home, the month-old retiree still exuded all the traits of a model service worker: black hair slicked back, thick-framed glasses perched neatly on his nose and an ever-obliging smile firmly in place.

Dressed in a simple black polo tee, his tall and trim figure moved about the flat with a practised ease.

Most notably, phrases such as "certainly" or "of course" punctuated his casual everyday speech, delivered with a slight upbeat twang – a living remnant of his recently concluded 46-year tenure as a cabin crew member with the Singapore Airlines (SIA).

In a society where it is common for people to job-hop every few years, Mr Ng is an anomaly: He has spent his entire working life in the same job with the same company.

"I never thought of leaving the airline, because this has been my life," he said.

To date, he is one of the longest-serving cabin crew members the airline has ever had. In his own experience, he has yet to encounter another flight attendant who has outdone him in terms of service longevity.

"I was very comfortable in the job, flying and coming back. As every crew member will tell you, it suits their lifestyle and it suited mine as well."

On his dining table, he had stacked folders upon folders that were stuffed with half a decade's worth of rosters and flight schedules, the pages curled and sepia-toned with age.

He has kept remarkably detailed records of all his flights, from short turnaround trips to Southeast Asian cities such as Jakarta, Indonesia to the long-haul layover journeys to destinations such as New York in the United States.

He would have been more than happy to remain in the skies, if not for health concerns in the last two years.

At the start of 2024, he fell sick with pneumonia and the recovery was not as quick as he had hoped. One bout of pneumonia soon turned into two, and he started worrying about whether he could continue working to the same standard he had been doing for four decades.

Over the next few months, he realised that he could no longer ignore the toll it was taking on his body. It was time to step down – a tough but pragmatic decision after half a century spent in the skies.

WHEELS UP AT 21

How does one start a long and successful career in flying?

"I followed my friends," Mr Ng said simply.