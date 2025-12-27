'Nobody else will step up': The Singaporean giving up her dreams so she can save JB's street cats

On a Saturday morning during the December school holidays, I sat in a car inching along a jammed Causeway, en route to Johor Bahru (JB) in Malaysia.

Instead of shopping, eating or one of the many leisure activities available in the city, on this day I was tagging along on a mission: feeding starving stray cats.

My mission leader: Ms Nur Amira Jumali, 34, a Singaporean marriage counsellor at a non-profit organisation by day and cat benefactor at all other hours.

She apologised for making me share the backseat with a precarious pile of cat supplies – but given that her car boot was already filled to overflowing with even more cat supplies, there was little to be done.

This was a mini-expedition for me, but for Ms Amira, it's a weekly routine she has kept up with almost religiously since late 2022.

Back then, her plan for what she calls "this JB cat thing" had been simply to feed strays and conduct small-scale trap-neuter-return (TNR) exercises.

Now, she runs a shelter that houses more than 80 cats – way over its intended capacity of 50. She also financially supports more than 50 other cats spread out over the veterinary clinic and various fosterers, on top of doing monthly TNR exercises.

While there are no official figures for the stray cat population in JB, a 2021 estimate by Mordor Intelligence put the number of cats in Malaysia at about five million. An earlier 2019 estimate indicated that only about 658,000 cats in the country were owned by humans.

Ms Amira put the number of cats that she has helped in the last three years to be at least 1,000. This didn't come cheap, though. She figured that the amount spent so far on these efforts may be in the tens of thousands of Singapore dollars.