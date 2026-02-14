‘We’re no different’: This actress with Down syndrome challenges disability stereotypes on stage

Seated in the audience at the Esplanade Theatre Studio on a Wednesday evening, I watched as a young woman named Safiah, played by actor Dalifah Shahril, sat nervously in a gynaecologist's clinic.

Then the doctor broke the news to her: Her unborn baby has Down syndrome. After a fraught moment, the gynaecologist matter-of-factly suggests that she could, at this point, consider abortion.

The quiet devastation of the scene was underscored by a unique irony: The doctor was played by Jaspreet Kaur Sekhon, who has Down syndrome.

This is a genetic condition caused by an error in cell division that results in an extra copy of chromosome 21, which can affect a person's physical features, intellect and overall development.

Ms Sekhon, 46, was one of the four actors in Invisible, written by noted playwright Haresh Sharma and commissioned for the Singapore Fringe Festival 2026. The play explores the lives of four women grappling with invisible disabilities, including dyslexia, diabetes and depression.

She played Anita, a wealthy, sometimes snobbish woman whose panic sets the story in motion when her beloved statue of the Hindu god Ganesha goes missing.

"She's a very uppity person, and a very rich one as well," Ms Sekhon told me, a grin brightening up her face.

"That's not me in real life, but that's the character, and I felt I could really work with that."

Sitting on the couch in her family's breezy West Coast home, Ms Sekhon, in a navy blue tunic and sensible bob, went on to joke that maybe she had been given the doctor role because her father had been a doctor, too.

Drawn in by her relaxed demeanour, I asked if she'd had any personal reservations about taking on a role that required her to suggest aborting a child with the same syndrome that has been a key constant in her own life.

She said the gravity of that scene was not lost on her, and that she did feel "awkward" at first.

But after grappling with her doubt, the significance of her being cast in such a role won out as the greater priority: It was the first time in her acting career that she was not playing a character with Down syndrome.

For her, it was a novel experience sharing the stage with non-disabled actors, including Deonn Yang and Periyachi Roshini, not as an actor with Down syndrome, but an actor, period.

"Nobody treats me any differently. It makes me feel really good – like I'm included," said Ms Sekhon.