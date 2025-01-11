After losing S$30,000, Talking Toes chief is reaping success from uniquely Singaporean 'stylo milo' socks

If you were to ask me whether I have dreamed of running my own business and being my own boss, my answer would be simple: I am much happier as a regular employee, drawing a steady pay cheque.

The truth is, as someone who is risk-averse, starting a business is high on my list of things I would rather not do. Make the wrong decision or trust the wrong person and that is probably the end of everything. At least, that is how I see it.

Some people, however, are braver and more resilient, able to bounce back after adversity and failure. Mr Lucas Saw, the 31-year-old chief executive officer of Singapore socks brand Talking Toes, is one such person.

In his mid-20s, he faced what felt like a betrayal by a business partner, lost a hefty sum of about S$30,000 and could not make further headway in the company.

Yet he did not give up. He was determined to build a brand because he believed in it.

Mr Saw told CNA TODAY that Talking Toes is now a thriving business with a six-figure annual turnover. The brand is known for the cute designs and pun-filled, uplifting text on its socks, which resonate with customers who want a touch of positivity and personality in their everyday wear.

I met him at his humble office space near Marymount MRT Station, where he and his team were just getting ready for a photoshoot of an upcoming product launch, that of supermarket-themed socks.

The collection, just like other Talking Toes socks designed by Mr Saw and his team, features playful motifs such as orange juice, tomato ketchup and lemons, paired with cheerful sayings such as “Juice do it”, “Don’t bottle up your feelings” and “Squeeze the day”.

“We love puns. So we put puns into the positive messages to make you smile,” he said.

The strategy worked. The socks on display had me ooh-ing and aah-ing over them before we started the interview.

I would later learn that these were the "ingredients of success" Mr Saw envisioned for the brand: A simple pair of socks made special by empowering messages and charming designs.

Looking at where he is now, it is hard to imagine the obstacles that he had to surmount to reach this point.