‘I don’t want to die’: 20-year-old still dreams of becoming a doctor even as she battles incurable illnesses

For years, Miss Tammie Ong had imagined herself in a white coat with a stethoscope, working as a paediatrician and helping young patients the way that she had seen doctors do on television.

Then in 2021 when she was 17, she was the one who ended up on a hospital bed needing medical treatment.

She had gone to sleep one night as usual but by morning, she woke up feeling inexplicably unwell, experiencing a bout of severe headaches and vomited several times.

As she went to multiple hospitals and did various tests, they revealed that she had several rare, incurable conditions that would change the course of her life.

One of them is gastrointestinal dysmotility, meaning there is a problem with her digestive system – the muscles and nerves in the gastrointestinal tract that moves food along are not working as they should.

A gastrostomy tube now delivers essential nutrients to her body, replacing meals she can no longer eat.

Another condition that affects her is dysautonomia, which disrupts her autonomic nervous system, affecting vital functions such as blood pressure and heart rate.

Both conditions leave her constantly fatigued and in pain.

Her doctors told her that she may never get better.

Just before I met her on a warm February afternoon at her family home in the west of Singapore, I was slightly worried about how the interview would go with someone who was not in the best physical state.

However, from the moment she greeted me at the door, I knew Miss Ong would come up with the energy to power through our interview.

She ushered me into the living room, brought out chilled drinks, adjusted the air-conditioner right away for this perspiring journalist and for the first 30 minutes, peppered me with questions about my day-to-day job, her curiosity turning the interview on its head.

She was a picture of youthful exuberance and I learnt that before she fell ill, she loved to dance.

Everything about her presence suggested she was thriving – until she reminded me that she wasn’t.

“Having these conditions really engulfs your life. It’s consuming, and it feels like I have no break from it,” Miss Ong said.

“I’m always very tired, always very weak, and the pain gets worse over time.”

Her bedtime routine alone is an ordeal: She has to administer a series of intravenous nutrition and medications through a central line – a tube connected into a large vein in the heart – before preparing the various medicines she needs to use for the next day.

It takes four hours before she can call it a night and even then, sleep is elusive. The pain often makes it hard for her to doze off.

Every morning, she wakes up to yet another round of time-consuming yet essential medical tasks.

Leaving the house requires double the preparation: She has to tape the central line, pack the medicines that she is required to take mid-day and charge her wheelchair battery to ensure that it does not run out, among other things.

“The doctors cannot pinpoint what’s causing all the pain, but they know roughly it’s because of my condition and that it will continue to progress,” she said.

For the first time during the interview, her shoulders dropped slightly as she talked about how her pain shadows her everywhere she goes.

“We’ve exhausted almost every option and there isn’t any extra treatment.”