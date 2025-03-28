Preserving the dead: Meet the museum curator who collects roadkill for research | Video

A dead animal can give us clues about climate changes and disease surveillance.

CNA TODAY speaks to 41-year-old Marcus Chua, curator of mammals at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, to find out how he goes about collecting and preserving roadkill, and why the process is important to protect wildlife in Singapore.



(The video contains footage that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Video: CNA/Raj Nadarajan