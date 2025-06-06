Kneading through the pain: Why this baker refuses to give up his craft despite severe arthritis | Video

"It’s okay if I lose mobility in two fingers, I can still use the other three," said 55-year-old baker Dennis Lim, who suffers from severe arthritis with visible deformities to both his hands.

Despite the chronic pain, Mr Lim still pushes through 16-hour working days, kneading and shaping each loaf bread with dedication and perseverance.

"A good loaf of bread is one that’s made with heart," said Mr Lim, who has been baking for 27 years.

Video: CNA/Lan Yu