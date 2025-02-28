In Pictures: Shamans, trances and dance mark Ancestors’ Day for Malaysia's Mah Meri tribe
It is a tradition that has been observed in Mr Daiman Peron’s family since he was five years old.
The 65-year-old is the tok batin or spiritual leader of the Mah Meri indigenous community residing on Carey Island in Selangor, Malaysia.
It's a role he had taken on since 2013.
Every year, he leads his community to observe Hari Moyang or Ancestors’ Day.
Mr Daiman said: “If we do not practise this, who else is going to do it? We have to keep it alive for the younger generations.”
This weekend, In Pictures looks at how the indigenous Mah Meri people in Malaysia celebrate an ancient tradition and why the event holds much significance for the community.
AN ANCIENT TRADITION
Ancestors' Day for the Mah Meri community typically occurs after the Chinese New Year.
This year, it fell on Feb 2, a date decided by Mr Daiman based on what his ancestors "reveal" to him.
On this day, the Mah Meri people believe that they are visited by the spirits of their ancestors and prepare offerings in the form of food and flowers as a sign of respect.
Rituals are also performed as the people pray for good fortune and safety for the coastal community.
REMEMBERING THEIR ROOTS
The Mah Meri tribe, also known as the "Masked Men of Malaysia", were originally seafarers who settled on the shores of Selangor located on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.
There are now slightly more than 4,000 of them in Malaysia and they live in Sepang and on Carey Island.
For the people in Mr Daiman’s community, Ancestors' Day holds extra significance because they are the only ones who still perform the rituals on the beach, a tradition called puja pantai.
Under the guidance of shamans, participants make their way from the village to the beach, accompanied by music played on a violin and other traditional instruments.
Upon reaching the beach, the villagers take a break as they wait for the water to recede before starting the ceremony.
They need to reach the sanggar, or the sacred platform that is made out of bamboo, built about 100m to 200m from the shore.
A DANCE FOR GOOD FORTUNE
Towards the end of the ceremony, many of the participants gather for a dance called main jo-oh to mark the end of the rituals.
Some wear costumes made from palm trees together with wooden masks that are handcarved by the Mah Meri people.
Children and teenagers start the dance by moving around in a circle, and the rest of the community will follow.
After the dance, the villagers burn joss paper and set off firecrackers at another nearby beach to mark the end of Ancestors' Day.