In Pictures: Shamans, trances and dance mark Ancestors’ Day for Malaysia's Mah Meri tribe

It is a tradition that has been observed in Mr Daiman Peron’s family since he was five years old.

The 65-year-old is the tok batin or spiritual leader of the Mah Meri indigenous community residing on Carey Island in Selangor, Malaysia.

It's a role he had taken on since 2013.

Every year, he leads his community to observe Hari Moyang or Ancestors’ Day.

Mr Daiman said: “If we do not practise this, who else is going to do it? We have to keep it alive for the younger generations.”

This weekend, In Pictures looks at how the indigenous Mah Meri people in Malaysia celebrate an ancient tradition and why the event holds much significance for the community.

AN ANCIENT TRADITION

Ancestors' Day for the Mah Meri community typically occurs after the Chinese New Year.

This year, it fell on Feb 2, a date decided by Mr Daiman based on what his ancestors "reveal" to him.

On this day, the Mah Meri people believe that they are visited by the spirits of their ancestors and prepare offerings in the form of food and flowers as a sign of respect.

Rituals are also performed as the people pray for good fortune and safety for the coastal community.