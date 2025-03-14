In Pictures: Bangkok’s street food sellers are key to the city's appeal, but their days may be numbered

Ms Nampueng Thong-auam and Mr Somjai Bangsuwannarat have witnessed history on many occasions from their vantage spot in central Bangkok, Thailand.

For four decades, the couple have run a food cart selling grilled corn, right by a major city landmark known as Victory Monument, the site of several protests over the years.

The monument, erected in 1941, commemorates Thai loss of life during a border skirmish with the French when that nation was in control of Cambodia and Laos, as well as Vietnam.

For 40 baht (US$1.20 or S$1.60), they offer you a delicious corn cob that has been lathered in coconut milk, salt and palm sugar and grilled over charcoal.

The couple, who are both in their 70s, told CNA TODAY that they do not make much money, just enough to cover their daily expenses.

“We are tired but we will keep doing this until we can’t do it anymore,” Ms Nampueng said.

At their age, they are mostly unbothered by the authorities' increasing efforts to clean up the streets, but across the city, street food vendors are facing more challenges to keep their culinary art alive.

This weekend, In Pictures looks at the internationally acclaimed street food scene in the Thai capital and how efforts to tidy up Bangkok, as well as economic challenges, have affected the livelihood of the vendors.