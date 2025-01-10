Video: Rhythm in their roots - why ballroom dancing is a passion for 4 generations of this family

It's a legacy that has waltzed through four generations of Madam Chow Chew Fung's family.

The 81-year-old retiree's passion for ballroom dancing began in 1958, when Mdm Chow picked up the art form when she was a teenager.

Over the decades, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have continued to carry the torch, learning and teaching dance at their family-run studio in Singapore.

Video: CNA/ Raj Nadarajan