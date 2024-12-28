2024 had some tough lessons for me. But I’m grateful to have come out wiser

This July, my mother was diagnosed with cancer.

It was a plot twist that stands out as the lowest point in what has been a challenging year overall – the sour cherry on top of a struggle sundae.

The year started out with my own health issues.

In January, about a month after turning 41, I started waking up some mornings feeling more exhausted than I had ever felt before. On these days, I’d feel utterly drained of not just my physical energy but my very life force. The only thing that could restore me back to normalcy was a full day of sleep.

I’m a single mother, so when my son is around, I feel like I have to be 100 per cent functional. But these periods of total drain were making it impossible.

Not only was it tough to enjoy my time with him through play and outings, I found myself also becoming extremely irritable and cranky, which then triggered my mum guilt.

Then my Achilles heels started hurting. A lot. All the time.

Each time I stood up or put any weight on them, they would burn. I started having to hobble my first few steps before being able to walk normally.

I went for a health screening. No issues flagged. I was, apparently, perfectly fine.

I knew what was happening: Perimenopause.

I’d reached that time of my life when declining estrogen levels mess with all sorts of bodily functions and affect one’s mood and mental health.

Like countless generations of women before me, I had no choice but to suck it up and deal with it.