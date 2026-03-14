AI and ChatGPT make life easier, but I won’t let my kids skip the struggle

The robots haven't taken over yet, but they're already managing my diet with more precision than I ever could.

Most afternoons, I photograph my lunch and upload it to ChatGPT. Within seconds, it tells me where I stand nutritionally and suggests what I should eat for dinner, giving me a detailed breakdown.

The advice is often not what I had assumed. I am told to consume more carbohydrates, not less; take a long walk instead of a 5 km run to lower cortisol, the "stress" hormone.

Six weeks into a programme it customised for me, I've lowered my body fat without having to resort to crash dieting or punishing cardio exercise sessions. I feel stronger than I did in my 20s, all thanks to the precision and support of artificial intelligence (AI).

I tell you this because it shapes how I approach the topic of my kids using AI.

I've seen what these tools can do and I am persuaded by how much it has improved my quality of life.