Is the annual performance review dead? Either way, here’s how to improve work feedback

It’s that wonderful time of year when managers suddenly remember they were supposed to be keeping track of your work, and employees are greeted with feedback that is either too vague to be useful, or so brutally honest it makes them question their life choices.

But here’s the thing – more and more companies are scrapping the traditional once-a-year appraisal in favour of real-time feedback. In the US alone, the percentage of companies using annual reviews dropped from 82 per cent in 2016 to 49 per cent in 2023, reports the Society for Human Resource Management.

Instead, feedback is increasingly happening on the go, through Slack messages, quick check-ins, or maybe even a casual hallway chat where your boss tells you, “Hey, great job last week!”

In a sense, that’s a good thing. Finally, we can all move on from that tense, over-rehearsed conversation where you pretend to take notes while internally ranking your manager on a likeability scale from Michael Scott in The Office to Miranda Priestly in the Devil Wears Prada.

So, is the annual review dead? And if so – should we be celebrating or or mourning its entry into the graveyard of old corporate relics, joining the likes of time clocks and overhead projectors?