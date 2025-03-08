Is the annual performance review dead? Either way, here’s how to improve work feedback
It’s time for a review of the performance review, says business owner Kelvin Kao. Here’s his take on how to improve feedback exchanges for bosses and workers alike.
It’s that wonderful time of year when managers suddenly remember they were supposed to be keeping track of your work, and employees are greeted with feedback that is either too vague to be useful, or so brutally honest it makes them question their life choices.
But here’s the thing – more and more companies are scrapping the traditional once-a-year appraisal in favour of real-time feedback. In the US alone, the percentage of companies using annual reviews dropped from 82 per cent in 2016 to 49 per cent in 2023, reports the Society for Human Resource Management.
Instead, feedback is increasingly happening on the go, through Slack messages, quick check-ins, or maybe even a casual hallway chat where your boss tells you, “Hey, great job last week!”
In a sense, that’s a good thing. Finally, we can all move on from that tense, over-rehearsed conversation where you pretend to take notes while internally ranking your manager on a likeability scale from Michael Scott in The Office to Miranda Priestly in the Devil Wears Prada.
So, is the annual review dead? And if so – should we be celebrating or or mourning its entry into the graveyard of old corporate relics, joining the likes of time clocks and overhead projectors?
THE CASE FOR ITS DEATH
The truth is, the traditional performance review was always a mixed bag.
Had a good year? Just get through this formality before HR rubber-stamps your promotion. Had a bad year? Spend the next hour bracing yourself for the dreaded “let’s see more initiative” speech.
It’s challenging for the manager too, having to condense a year’s worth of work into an hour-long conversation that is both fair and constructive. Straddling this line typically results in aforementioned conversation ending up as what can only be described as a feedback sandwich:
“You’re doing great… just a few – okay, maybe more than a few – things to work on… but overall, great job!”
Real-time feedback is better just for the fact that you can also make real-time adjustments. If you mess up in March, you hear about it in March – not in December when your boss randomly recalls that one typo from months ago and becomes your defining moment of shame.
IS THIS BETTER OR WORSE?
Here’s the surprising part: Some people actually do miss the traditional style of performance appraisal.
For all its awkwardness, the annual review provided structure and served as a milestone to work towards. It was a clear moment in the year when you could ask, “So… am I getting promoted or should I start updating my LinkedIn?”
Real-time feedback is great in theory, but in practice, it can feel a little chaotic.
Some managers give lots of useful feedback frequently, while others take a more hands-off approach, assuming that their subordinates understand that no news is good news. This may work for some, but for others, the lack of a structured feedback session may make them see their career progression as a marathon with no checkpoints.
There’s also the issue of documentation. A formal performance review gave employees a point of reference when negotiating a raise. But with real-time feedback, your entire case for a promotion might be scattered across screenshots of various emails and journal entries of offhanded “nice work” comments.
Most companies aren’t scrapping performance reviews entirely, but many are reimagining it in terms of frequency and approach. Whether it’s structured check-ins or a system that actually tracks career growth, the format may change – but at the end of the day, feedback isn’t going anywhere.
No matter what version you’re dealing with, here are some tips for both managers and employees to make the most of it.
FOR MANAGERS: HOW TO CONDUCT CONSTRUCTIVE PERFORMANCE REVIEWS
1. Make feedback an ongoing thing, not a year-end ambush.
If the only time an employee hears about their shortcomings is during their review, you’ve failed as a manager. Performance reviews should feel like a summary, not a plot twist.
2. Be specific. Don't rely on vague corporate-speak.
Saying, “You need to be more proactive” is useless. Instead, say, “I noticed you wait for tasks instead of suggesting new ideas – let’s work on that.” The clearer the feedback, the less likely your employee is to walk out confused (or start secretly job-hunting).
3. If you’re going to criticise, offer a solution.
It’s easy to point out flaws; it’s harder to help someone fix them. If an employee needs to improve, guide them: “Here’s what ‘better’ looks like, and here’s how I’ll help you get there.” Otherwise, you’re just demoralising them without direction.
FOR EMPLOYEES: HOW TO SURVIVE AND THRIVE AT PERFORMANCE REVIEWS
1. Come prepared. With receipts.
Don’t assume your boss remembers everything you did. Keep track of wins – big or small – and be ready to highlight them.
2. Ask for clarity.
If your review includes vague phrases like “uses too many big words” or “be a stronger team player,” ask for details: “Can you share an example of when I could’ve done that better?” The more clarity you get, the less guesswork later on.
3. Know your worth, but pick your battles.
If you’re gunning for a raise or promotion, make a case based on data, not emotions. But if the review isn’t in your favour, don’t start a war on the spot. Instead, ask: “What would it take to get to the next level?” – then follow up later with proof that you’ve done it.
THE PERFORMANCE REVIEW ISN’T DEAD – BUT IT SHOULD EVOLVE
If the new systems for real-time performance appraisal just mean that employees are permanently stuck in a never-ending cycle of vague feedback, some might actually start clamouring for us all to go back to that awkward, once-a-year meeting after all.
Performance reviews – annual or otherwise – should actually help us improve, not just check a corporate box. If feedback is timely, clear, and actionable, nobody will miss the old-school review.
Kelvin Kao is the co-owner of a creative agency and a cafe.