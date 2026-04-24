Harmless or unhygienic? Here's why applying makeup on the MRT is fine but cutting nails is not

On a long train ride from Pasir Ris to school, a young woman sat opposite me, and almost immediately pulled out a pouch and started applying her makeup.

I was a bit bewildered by the sight, but as we passed through station after station, my confusion was soon overtaken by amazement.

Having sacrificed 30 minutes of sleep that morning to put my face on after a late night of studying, my sleep-deprived self couldn't help but wish I'd done the same as my fellow passenger.

Or was skilled enough to do so, I realised, as I watched her draw black eyeliner on with perfect precision despite the carriage's relentless rocking.

That was seven years ago now but the memory of it resurfaced recently, when a Reddit post started making waves for spotlighting an interesting MRT poster that reminds commuters "don't groom in public".

The poster features a cartoon character curling its eyelashes and another cutting its toenails.