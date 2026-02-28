Can you be your 'authentic' self at work and still be taken seriously?

Over a decade ago, I entered my very first workplace feeling like I was stepping onto a minefield.

Before I got the job, my father had told me: "Be on your best behaviour and always watch your back."

He would often recount cautionary tales of office politics from his own past, including experiences of being backstabbed by people he once trusted.

I'm naturally warm and caring. I love sharing stories about myself to connect with others, and I love hearing their stories.

So as a young adult taking her first steps into the world of work, my father's advice – which he repeated frequently – only made me feel more and more intimidated.

In the office, I was careful not to reveal too much about myself or my personal life, worried that any small detail might one day be used against me or put me at a disadvantage.

With each day, I felt more and more conflicted. How would I make genuine connections at work without being my authentic self?

We're in a different era now. The phrase "bringing your whole self to work" has become commonplace in discussions about workplace inclusion and culture.

A quick Google search on the topic turned up some contradictory results.

For instance, one result read: "How to encourage authenticity at work", but then a couple of items down was this: "Why authenticity at work can derail your career."

This isn't really about "faking it" or "lying". After all, most of us spend most of our waking hours at work. Who wants to spend over half their life pretending to be someone else?

But at the same time, we all know careers are built on perception.

It's not just your output that matters. It's your tone. Your presence. How steady and competent you seem to others.

And this is especially the case when it comes to leadership roles and opportunities.

But how do you decide which parts of yourself to dial up and which to hold back while at work? And at what point does "being yourself" become a liability?