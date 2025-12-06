'Working loudly': Does talking about your achievements in the office make you a 'wayang' worker?

"Corporal Kao, where the hell is your buddy Zann?!"

Shaken from my exhausted stupor, I set aside my spade, which I had been wielding for the past nine hours, trying to dig a hole in the ground big enough, as my sergeant requested, to fit a table and two standing persons.

After nine hours of digging in some uncharted corner of north-western Singapore, I was completely spent. I guessed it was around 5.30 am – but really, I had lost all sense of time and space.

And, apparently, so had my buddy.

I managed to croak out: "No idea, sergeant. I'll go look for him."

Moments later, I found Zann in a bush. Not in a tactical concealment, but a total slumber.

He had "quiet quit" on us – only he was snoring so loudly that if we were at war, he would have given away our position in minutes.

My buddy Zann was renowned for his "wayang" in the platoon – the National Service slang for "performative".

When the officers were around, Zann was the consummate soldier, always taking the initiative in coming up with plans that he somehow always got away with never actually executing.